starvedrock.media
How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund.
starvedrock.media
Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes
(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022....
starvedrock.media
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur,...
starvedrock.media
Statehouse measure would require Illinois EMS to wear body cameras
(The Center Square) – Illinois EMS workers would have to wear body cameras while on duty under proposed legislation introduced at the statehouse. Senate Bill 1306 was introduced by state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. Turner said the idea came to her after the death of a Springfield resident who was allegedly strapped facedown on a stretcher by EMS workers.
starvedrock.media
Utica Seeking Grant To Build A Bandstand
While searching for more family friendly fun, leaders in Utica have come up with a plan to build a bandstand at Carey Memorial Park. Trustees have voted to apply for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant for up to $50,000. If awarded, the village would build a stage to be used for live music, watching fireworks and having movies in the park. Village Clerk Lori Gbur says if the grant comes through, the bandstand could be built this year north of the ball field at park just off Route 178.
starvedrock.media
Vehicle Hits House In La Salle
A teenage driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a house in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called Wednesday afternoon to 9th and Joliet Streets. According to the La Salle Police Department, 18-year-old Jenna Picco of Cedar Point was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop intersection. She...
