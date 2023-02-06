ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 7

boone
4d ago

who in the hell would be in the right mind to move to Illinois

Reply
6
Related
starvedrock.media

How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes

(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022....
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Statehouse measure would require Illinois EMS to wear body cameras

(The Center Square) – Illinois EMS workers would have to wear body cameras while on duty under proposed legislation introduced at the statehouse. Senate Bill 1306 was introduced by state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. Turner said the idea came to her after the death of a Springfield resident who was allegedly strapped facedown on a stretcher by EMS workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Utica Seeking Grant To Build A Bandstand

While searching for more family friendly fun, leaders in Utica have come up with a plan to build a bandstand at Carey Memorial Park. Trustees have voted to apply for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant for up to $50,000. If awarded, the village would build a stage to be used for live music, watching fireworks and having movies in the park. Village Clerk Lori Gbur says if the grant comes through, the bandstand could be built this year north of the ball field at park just off Route 178.
NORTH UTICA, IL
starvedrock.media

Vehicle Hits House In La Salle

A teenage driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a house in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called Wednesday afternoon to 9th and Joliet Streets. According to the La Salle Police Department, 18-year-old Jenna Picco of Cedar Point was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop intersection. She...
LASALLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy