While searching for more family friendly fun, leaders in Utica have come up with a plan to build a bandstand at Carey Memorial Park. Trustees have voted to apply for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant for up to $50,000. If awarded, the village would build a stage to be used for live music, watching fireworks and having movies in the park. Village Clerk Lori Gbur says if the grant comes through, the bandstand could be built this year north of the ball field at park just off Route 178.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO