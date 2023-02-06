ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dramainthehood.net

Art in the Lobby -Natural Language-Paintings by Melissa Koch at Taproot

Nature, Silhouettes and an Elephant trying to Balance on a Tightrope. A very interesting art exhibit has just opened in the lobby of Taproot Theatre in North Seattle, curated by Gina Cavallo, titled Natural Language: Paintings by Melissa Koch. Two types of paintings were displayed. One group is an unusual...
SEATTLE, WA
dramainthehood.net

Seattle Rep Sets Up Another High Bar for its 2023 Season

First with I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter and now with Metamorphoses, Seattle Rep starts the year by showing off its love for the storytelling craft with meaningful quality productions. Metamorphoses is very unlike the first production of the year in its theme and delivery, but it has earned my esteem once again. Originally written by Roman poet Ovid, one of the three canonical poets of Latin literature, Metamorphoses, also known as Transformations, is a narrative poem that encompasses over two hundred and fifty myths. It ranges from the world’s creation to Arachne’s backstory and Artemis turning Acteon into a stag. It’s also considered Ovid’s greatest work, his magnum opus, and is referenced as a historical account of Roman mythology.
SEATTLE, WA
dramainthehood.net

Preview-Celebrate Valentine’s Day unconventionally with Murder

Everyone is cordially invited to celebrate the Valentine’s Season by filling your dark hearts to the brim with songs of murder, mayhem, and true love gone horribly wrong. Join the band THE DAISY PUSHERS as they pay tribute to the Murder Ballad and share some old and new songs of betrayal, desire, revenge and bloodshed. Curated and performed by Meghan Arnette, K. Brian Neel and Adam Reese (The Daisy Pushers). Special guests contributing to the sinister celebration of Heartbreak and Murder include Aaron J. Shay and Celene Ramadan.
SEATTLE, WA
dramainthehood.net

Valentine’s Day Previews- Unexpected Productions & Pacific Play Company

For one weekend only, Pacific Play company will present “an appetizer selection of short plays and monologues” by David Breyman, Erin Ison,Lindsey T.H. Jackson, Alexander Luce, Marlena McHenry, Tadd Morgan Kelleen Conway Blanchard Matthew Ivan BennettKathryn Jean Keller,Morgan Ludlow Leonie Mikele Scott Stolnack Anna Tatelman Carolynne Wilcox. This...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy