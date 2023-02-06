First with I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter and now with Metamorphoses, Seattle Rep starts the year by showing off its love for the storytelling craft with meaningful quality productions. Metamorphoses is very unlike the first production of the year in its theme and delivery, but it has earned my esteem once again. Originally written by Roman poet Ovid, one of the three canonical poets of Latin literature, Metamorphoses, also known as Transformations, is a narrative poem that encompasses over two hundred and fifty myths. It ranges from the world’s creation to Arachne’s backstory and Artemis turning Acteon into a stag. It’s also considered Ovid’s greatest work, his magnum opus, and is referenced as a historical account of Roman mythology.

