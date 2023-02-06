Read full article on original website
Only physicians can find the balance between tradition and active disruption
It is clear to most of us who practice medicine that the medical system is at a crossroads unlike any other in recent history, between competing crises of uncontrolled medical costs, escalating administrative burdens, consolidation and employment of physician practices, burnout, and the rapid development and entrance of new, largely untested technologies. I am sure that I am not alone as a physician who wonders what will the medical system look like in the decades to come when my family or I need it. Who will be there to care for us after we have spent a lifetime caring for others? Of course, the truthful answer is “I dunno,” but every cloud has its silver lining, and there is a unique opportunity to rise to this challenge as well and reimagine medical practice for the decades to come.
The effects of the nationwide stimulant shortage on a private psychiatry practice
I have a solo outpatient private practice focusing on psychiatric medication management and brief therapy for adults. Early on, I decided to accept insurance to help address the shortage of psychiatrists in this country. Because of the advances in telemedicine since the pandemic, I can see patients throughout the state where I am licensed. This should be the happiest time in my career. After several years of working as an employee for several hospitals, I can now practice medicine on my own terms. Given the abundance of out-of-network psychiatrists in my area, patients are often grateful to be seen despite the wait for an initial appointment.
Why the name “emergency medicine” is no longer adequate: a call for change
I am an emergency physician in training. It’s a thrilling and rewarding job learning to treat the severely ill and injured. But it is also a rare clinical shift when I don’t treat patients with life-limiting alcohol and drug addiction, people struggling with homelessness, those whose behavior does not allow them to safely be in a shelter with others, undocumented immigrants with nowhere else to turn for aid, uninsured patients who cannot receive outpatient care or children and adults with acute psychiatric emergencies. Treating these types of patients in the emergency department results from our current health care “system,” driven by for-profit insurance companies, reimbursement disincentives, and current state and federal legislation.
Doctors and dating: the challenges of balancing a demanding career and personal life
The word “career” has two meanings. A career in medicine fulfills both meanings quite neatly. In the traditional sense, it can be defined as an occupation undertaken for a significant period of a person’s life. On the other hand, it can mean moving swiftly and in an uncontrolled way. As in, “Her car careered across the road and into a ditch.”
Health care’s future with ChatGPT: Exploring the potential of AI in medicine [BONUS PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we are joined by Harvey Castro, a physician, health care consultant, and serial entrepreneur, to discuss the exciting potential of the generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) in the field of medicine and health care. ChatGPT is a type of artificial intelligence that can generate human-like text and has already gained 1 million users in under a week of being released.
Breaking the glass ceiling in medicine: the struggles and strengths of female doctors
There’s some pretty good evidence out there that women physicians provide really good medical care—in some cases, better than their male counterparts. For instance, a 2017 study showed that hospitalized Medicare patients under the care of a female doctor had lower rates of 30-day mortality and readmission to the hospital than those cared for by a male doctor. A study in Canada in 2016 found that patients of female doctors were more likely to receive routine cancer screening and comprehensive diabetes management than patients of male doctors. Women physicians are also more likely to see patients with complicated psychosocial problems. Other studies suggest that female doctors spend more time with their patients and are more likely to build a partnership with patients than male doctors do.
Ensuring your voice is heard: the importance of power of attorney, advance care directives, and POLST forms
My husband was clearly losing his independence after a terminal diagnosis and many hospital visits. I was getting more and more responsibility, which I didn’t mind, but the best way we could handle it was just to let it happen. There was no way to stop it, so we just had to live with it. The changes were slow in coming, and eventually, my being responsible for everything just fell into place. There was no choice; it just had to be that way. We then decided that I would have Bill’s power of attorney, be sure his advance care directives were up to date, and add a new form called POLST.
A thank you to those who take care of us
As patients, we often think of our health care providers as infallible beings who can easily handle their profession’s emotional and physical tolls. However, the reality is that health care professionals are human too, and they are not immune to the effects of burnout, depression, and even suicide. One...
Trauma motivated me to become a doctor
“Raise your hand if you said you wanted to become a doctor to help people during your medical school interview. I see practically every hand in the room raised. Keep them raised if you told your interviewer you also wanted to become a doctor to overcome personal trauma.”. Everyone lowered...
