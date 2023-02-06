It is clear to most of us who practice medicine that the medical system is at a crossroads unlike any other in recent history, between competing crises of uncontrolled medical costs, escalating administrative burdens, consolidation and employment of physician practices, burnout, and the rapid development and entrance of new, largely untested technologies. I am sure that I am not alone as a physician who wonders what will the medical system look like in the decades to come when my family or I need it. Who will be there to care for us after we have spent a lifetime caring for others? Of course, the truthful answer is “I dunno,” but every cloud has its silver lining, and there is a unique opportunity to rise to this challenge as well and reimagine medical practice for the decades to come.

19 HOURS AGO