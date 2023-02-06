Taylor Swift's lawyers seek to dismiss '﻿Lover'﻿ copyright suit for being "legally and factually baseless"

Read full article on original website
Nasty Courtroom War: Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Demands Duchess Of Sussex Turn Over Private Emails With Oprah As Part Of Defamation Battle
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has demanded the Duchess of Sussex turn over private communications with the royal family as part of their ongoing court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Samantha Markle has fired off a list of documents that she wants Markle to turn over immediately. Back in March 2022, Samantha sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. In her lawsuit, she took issue with comments that Meghan has made both publicly and during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Samantha accused...
Ex-husband of woman who drowned her five children says Lindsay Clancy deserves forgiveness
The ex-husband of a woman who killed their children has expressed sympathy for Lindsay Clancy. Russell “Rusty” Yates was at work when his then-wife Andrea Yates drowned their five children, all under the age of seven, in 2001. Yates, who was found not guilty of the murders by reason of insanity in a second trial in 2006, was suffering from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia at the time. Her case is eerily similar to that of Ms Clancy, a Massachusetts nurse who strangled their three children with exercise bands during what her attorney has described as an...
Trump rape case: Lawyer blasts the former president's offer to finally submit DNA as a 'bad faith' delay tactic
In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.
