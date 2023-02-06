ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
150-Year-Old “Bad Luck” Shipwreck Discovered In Lake Superior

The Barquentine Nucleus which sank in 1869 was considered to have some bad luck. It was recently discovered 600 feet underwater in Lake Superior. According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, the 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus got caught up in a wicked storm on September 14th, 1869. The shipwreck was recently found in Lake Superior under about 600 feet of water.
Pothole Season Comes Early With March-Like Freeze Thaw Cycle

The forecast calls for potholes and even a few pot-craters. After significant thaws in January and February the Northland's freeze-thaw cycle is on fast-forward. The maps resemble something out of early March, and with gyrations in temperature around the freezing mark, pothole formation will likely accelerate in the days and weeks to come.
DULUTH, MN
Search Suspended For Ice Climber Who Fell Into Lake Superior

Being an ice climber is inherently dangerous and some of these frozen waterfalls above Lake Superior can seem awfully daunting and sometimes deadly. The National Park Service has identified a missing ice climber as 32-year-old James Bake of Michigan. According to milive.com " NPS reported that Bake was climbing along the Miners Castle area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves in Lake Superior caused him to fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m."
MICHIGAN STATE
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
