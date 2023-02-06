Read full article on original website
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
foxwilmington.com
Pembroke man arrested, charged in Robeson County hit-and-run investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run which left a 91-year-old woman critically injured. Early Wednesday morning, crews responded to a call of a hit and run on the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Red Springs. On arrival, they found the victim in critical condition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
foxwilmington.com
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) – Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine,...
17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight
LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant. According to a statement released by the Lumber
Two murder suspects arrested
LUMBERTON — An investigation into the death of a Pembroke man found deceased in his vehicle has led to the arrest of two suspects.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
cbs17
2 arrested for murder in Hoke County shooting, sheriff says
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in a Sunday shooting death, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road, about four miles northeast of Raeford. Deputies...
WRAL
Fayetteville Police arrest, charge suspect for indecent liberties with a child Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged a man Tuesday in connection to a statutory sex offense. According to Fayetteville P.D., the charges stemmed from a statutory sex offense that occurred on January 29. Police responded to a residence at the Loch Lomond...
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
WMBF
Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery from home. Biggs was shot in late January...
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
cbs17
Man arrested on 6 charges including rape, kidnapping in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.
Fayetteville man charged in rape, physical assault case
A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with a rape that allegedly took place Monday.
2 stabbed during fight at Mexican restaurant in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday regarding a fight that left two hurt, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened inside the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant located at 2950 West 5th Street in Lumberton, police said. The fight had been broken up before officers arrived at the […]
