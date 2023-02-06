ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cornelius Riley was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 97 months in prison for charges connected to an armed robbery at Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Riley, a 62-year-old Wilmington resident, pled guilty on June 1, 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
MULLINS, SC
cbs17

2 arrested for murder in Hoke County shooting, sheriff says

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in a Sunday shooting death, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road, about four miles northeast of Raeford. Deputies...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested on 6 charges including rape, kidnapping in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

