Los Angeles, CA

Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers

By ABC7.com staff
 4 days ago

A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the 405 Freeway in the Los Angeles area.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect swerved in and out of traffic at high speeds. Once the car collided into the freeway center divider, the man exited the vehicle and began running on foot.

The suspect was seen trying to carjack a passing truck at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp. As the truck drove away, the suspect hopped into the bed in an attempt to flee.

Responding officers quickly reached the suspect and tackled him at a freeway embankment.

The pursuit started in the southeast Los Angeles neighborhoods near Windsor Hills and proceeded south into Inglewood and Westchester before the suspect got onto the northbound 405.

CBS LA

Boyle Heights Gold Line shooter carjacks SUV, crashes: LAPD

A suspect who shot a man on a Metro Gold Line platform in Boyle Heights carjacked an SUV and crashed a half-mile away before he was arrested Thursday night, police said.A man was standing on the platform at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when someone with a gun approached him and fired at about 10 p.m. Thursday.The victim was struck in the leg or foot and ran onto a train. He was later hospitalized in stable condition. Other people on the platform at the time were not injured.Witnesses said the suspect ran away.Los Angeles police believe the same suspect then carjacked a woman nearby in a white Lexus SUV and sped away. The suspect lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a fence at a construction site about a half-mile away on Boyle Ave., and landed in a trench about 60 feet from the intersection and 40 feet deep.The suspect got out of the SUV and tossed the gun, police said. Officers took him into custody at the scene.Gold Line service was running on schedule Friday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Friends help track down slain dancer's family

As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family. The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home. Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away. Gurova died at the hospital shortly after. When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Injured After Car Flies Off 210 Freeway, Slams Onto Rosemead Boulevard Below

Two people were injured after a car flew off the I-210 freeway and landed on the northbound lanes of Rosemead Boulevard on Wednesday night. The car may have been involved in a collision on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a report of a crash was received at 9:04 p.m. involving a black SUV and a silver Scion XB.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)

A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
