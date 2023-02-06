Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
womenworking.com
Daughter Isabella Did Not Invite Tom Cruise to Her Wedding, Even Though He Paid
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted daughter, Isabella Cruise, lives a quiet life in Croyden, with her husband, Max Parker. Isabella works as a hair and makeup artist and keeps an extremely low profile, for someone with two superstar parents. In fact, Cruise keeps such a low profile that when she married Parker, she did not invite either of her parents to the wedding. This is less curious in Kidman’s case, as the pair have a somewhat distant relationship. Isabella is closer to her father, Tom, who paid for the wedding; but still, was not invited.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
toofab.com
Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Trolls Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Meme
The singer poked fun at her husband, while also supporting him -- and his upcoming movie "Air" -- at the same time on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez is joining in on the hilarious online commentary about her husband Ben Affleck's facial expressions during the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Thursday, the singer...
toofab.com
The Last of Us Goes Full Horror with Terrifying Monster Attack, Heartbreaking Fallout
Joel and Ellie land in the middle of a blood feud in which there are no winners -- plus, our most horrifying clickers and cordyceps zombies yet!. Once again, "The Last of Us" proves itself much more than just another zombie show with a deep dive into new characters. No,...
toofab.com
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Court Michael Jordan in First Trailer For Nike Movie 'Air'
"Air," which is directed by Affleck, tells the story of the "game-changing partnership" between Jordan and Nike. The boys are back -- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reunited for another epic collaboration, the Amazon Studios dramedy, "Air," and the first look at the film is here. On Thursday, Amazon...
toofab.com
Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mother For Posting Her Son's Face Without Permission
Back in 2020, her mother also accidentally confirmed her pregnancy to fans on Instagram. Emma Roberts' mom spilled the beans on her son Rhodes -- again!. The 32-year-old "American Horror Story" alum took to Instagram to repost a picture her mother Kelly Cunningham shared of her son Rhodes, but not without chastising her for revealing his face "without asking."
toofab.com
Teresa Giudice Teaches Drew Barrymore How to Flip a Table Like a Real Housewife
Giudice also talks about the best things that have happened to her since joining "RHONJ" and how she really isn't a mean person ... really!. Teresa Giudice is ready for her Masterclass and she couldn't have asked for a more eager and enthusiastic student than Drew Barrymore. The "Real Housewives...
Comments / 0