Ohio State

AP basketball rankings: Central Catholic girls move into tie for No. 1

By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caxxu_0keLbh0Q00

The Central Catholic girls basketball team has risen to a tie for the top ranking in the latest Associated Press Ohio Division II poll released Monday.

Coach Ericka Haney's Fighting Irish (19-2) received three first-place votes and tied previous No. 1 Kettering Alter (18-3) with 103 voting points in the poll. Alter, the defending D-II champion, picked up four first-place votes.

The Irish clinched a repeat Three Rivers Athletic Conference outright championship last week.

The Central boys (14-4), despite a TRAC loss at Lima Senior, retained their No. 6 ranking in D-II.

In Division I, the Start girls (17-2) cracked the top 10 for the first time this season, climbing from the first spot out into the No. 10 spot.

After relinquishing a late 10-point fourth-quarter lead to lose 72-70 at Cardinal Stritch in Toledo Area Athletic Conference play last Friday, Emmanuel Christian (15-3) dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in the new Division III boys poll, and previously No. 6 Liberty-Benton (17-2) lost to Liberty Center and fell to the first spot out.

The Patrick Henry boys (16-3) remained No. 10 in the D-IV poll.

Following a Northwest Ohio Athletic League loss to the Patrick Henry, the Liberty Center girls (17-3) dropped from their previous No. 10 ranking in D-III.

The TAAC-champion Toledo Christian girls (15-4) lost last week to two strong D-I teams – Anthony Wayne (18-3) and Rocky River Magnificat (16-4) – and dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 in the new Division IV poll.

Seven of the eight No. 1 teams retained their respective top spots in the new poll, with the only change coming in Division I boys.

Previous No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (15-1) lost for the first time this season (to rival Cleveland St. Ignatius), and dropped to No. 2 behind new No. 1 Centerville (17-2).

Remaining No. 1 in the boys polls were Columbus Ready (19-0) in D-II, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-4) in D-III, and defending state champion Richmond Heights (20-0) in D-IV.

Staying atop the girls polls were West Clermont (22-0) in D-I, Alter in D-II, Worthington Christian (19-1) in D-III, and New Madison Tri-Village (22-0) in D-IV.

Here is a look at this week’s complete poll, as well as how the Blade voted.

DIVISION I BOYS

1. Centerville, 17-2 record, 117 points (5 first-place votes), 2 last week

2. Lakewood St. Edward, 15-1, 110 (5), 1

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 17-2, 79, 4

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty, 18-2, 75, 5

5. Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 16-2, 72, 3

6. Stow-Munroe Falls, 16-2, 55, 8

7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 13-5, 49, 6

8. Garfield Heights, 16-3, 31, 10

9. Pickerington Central, 14-5, 24, T-10

10. Fairfield, 16-4, 19

Others receiving 12 or more points : Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.

How The Blade voted : 1, Lakewood St. Edward; 2, Centerville; 3, Powell Olentangy Liberty; 4, Brecksville-Broadview Heights; 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange; 6, Start; 7, Stow-Munroe Falls; 8, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; 9, Cincinnati Elder; 10, Westerville North.

DIVISION II BOYS

1. Columbus Bishop Ready, 19-0 record, 117 (9 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 19-2, 115 (3), 2

3. Rocky River Lutheran West, 18-1, 96 (1), 4

4. Cincinnati Taft, 16-2, 93, 3

5. Sandusky, 18-1, 54, 7

6. Central Catholic, 14-4, 47, 6

7. Defiance, 16-2, 41, 5

T8. Youngstown Ursuline, 16-1, 32, 10

T8. Zanesville Maysville, 18-1, 2, 8

10. Cincinnati Woodward, 15-3, 31, 8

Others receiving 12 or more points : Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.

How The Blade voted : 1, Columbus Ready; 2, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne; 3, Rocky River Lutheran West; 4, Sandusky; 5, Cincinnati Taft; 6, Central Catholic; 7, Zanesville Maysville; 8, Youngstown Ursuline; 9, Defiance; 10, Carrollton.

DIVISION III BOYS

1. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 14-4, 117 points (9 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Minford, 17-1, 91 (1), 3

3. Casstown Miami East, 19-2, 87 (1), 4

4. Ottawa-Glandorf, 15-3, 81, 5

5. Emmanuel Christian, 15-3, 54, 2

6. Columbus Africentric, 17-4, 43, 7

7. Martins Ferry, 16-1, 39, T-8

8. Malvern, 18-1, 30, 10

9. Worthington Christian, 16-2, 29, T-8

T10. Camden Preble Shawnee, 17-3, 22 (1), not ranked

T10. South Point, 16-3, 22, not ranked

Others receiving 12 or more points : Liberty-Benton 20 . Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

How The Blade voted : 1, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; 2, Ottawa-Glandorf; 3, Casstown Miami East; 4, Cardinal Stritch; 5, Emmanuel Christian; 6, Minford; 7, Martins Ferry; 8, Columbus Africentric; 9, Malvern; 10, Worthington Christian.

DIVISION IV BOYS

1. Richmond Heights, 20-0 record, 129 points (12 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Jackson Center, 19-1, 107, 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield, 20-0, 90, 3

4. Russia, 18-2, 73, 5

5. Convoy Christian, 16-2, 61, 4

6. Maria Stein Marion Local, 16-3, 58, T-7

7. Lowellville, 17-1, 41, 6

8. Troy Christian, 18-3, 39, 9

9. Caldwell, 17-2, 37, T-7

10. Patrick Henry, 16-3, 21, 10

Others receiving 12 or more points : Stewart Federal Hocking 15.

How The Blade voted: 1, Richmond Heights; 2, Leesburg Fairfield; 3, Jackson Center; 4, Lowellville; 5, Russia; 6, Patrick Henry; 7, Convoy Crestview; 8, Caldwell; 9, Maria Stein Marion Local; 10, Stewart Federal Hocking.

DIVISION I GIRLS

1. West Clermont, 22-0 record, 132 points (8 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Mason, 21-1, 116 (3), 2

3. Cincinnati Princeton, 20-2, 71, 7

4. Oxford Talawanda, 21-0, 64 (1), 8

5. Olmsted Falls, 17-3, 63, 5

6. Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 19-3, 59, 3

7. Marysville, 19-2, 58 (1), 4

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty, 18-2, 55, 9

9. Pickerington Central, 16-4, 54, 6

10. Start, 17-2, 27, not ranked.

Others receiving 12 or more points : Bellbrook (1) 23.

How The Blade voted :

DIVISION II GIRLS

T1. Ketterington Alter, 19-3 record, 103 points (4 first-place votes), 1 last week

T1. Central Catholic, 19-2, 103 (3), 2

3. Proctorville Fairland, 21-0, 97 (3), 3

4. Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 19-2, 82 (2), 4

5. Canfield, 18-1, 64 (1), 6

6. Alliance Marlington, 18-2, 63, 5

7. Copley, 21-1, 57, 7

8. Hamilton Badin, 19-2, 44 (1), 9

9. Chillicothe Unioto, 21-0, 37, 8

10. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 14-4, 22, not ranked

Others receiving 12 or more points : Salem 21. Liberty-Benton 18.

How The Blade voted : 1, Proctorville Fairland; 2, Central Catholic; 3, Kettering Alter; 4, Alliance Marlington; 5, Cincinnati Purcell Marian; 6, Canfield; 7, Copley; 8, Chillicothe Unioto; 9, Granville; 10, Liberty-Benton.

DIVISION III GIRLS

1. Worthington Christian, 19-1 record, 124 points (10 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Seaman North Adams, 22-0, 109 (2), 2

3. Belmont Union Local, 21-0, 84, 4

4. Shaker Heights Laurel, 13-6, 76 (1), 3

5. Ottawa-Glandorf, 16-3, 74, 5

6. Columbus Africentric, 17-4, 59, 7

7. Smithville, 19-2, 46, 6

8. Portsmouth West, 21-1, 45. 8

9. Wheelersburg, 20-2, 27, 9

T10. Doylestown Chippewa, 17-4, 16, not ranked

T10. Tipp City Bethel, 18-4, 16, not ranked

Others receiving 12 or more points : Liberty Center 15 . Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

How The Blade voted : 1, Worthington Christian; 2, Seaman North Adams; 3, Belmont Union Local; 4, Ottawa-Glandorf; 5, Portsmouth West; 6, Smithville; 7, Columbus Africentric; 8, Wheelersburg; 9, Shaker Heights Laurel; 10, Liberty Center.

DIVISION IV GIRLS

1. New Madison Tri-Village, 22-0 record, 138 points (13 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Fort Loramie, 19-2, 120, 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union, 21-0, 104 (1), 3

4. Richmond Heights, 18-3, 70, 5

5. Maria Stein Marion Local, 18-3, 60, 7

6. Hannibal River, 20-1, 56, 8

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame, 18-2, 44, 6

8. Toledo Christian, 15-4, 34, 4

9. Convoy Christian, 15-4, 26, T-10

10. Crown City South Gallia, 18-3, 25, 9

Others receiving 12 or more points : Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.

How The Blade voted : 1, New Madison Tri-Village; 2, Ft. Loramie; 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union; 4, Toledo Christian; 5, Portsmouth Notre Dame; 6, Richmond Heights; 7, Hannibal River; 8, Maria Stein Marion Local; 9, Crown City South Gallia; 10, New Middletown Springfield.

Comments

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

