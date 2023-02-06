AP basketball rankings: Central Catholic girls move into tie for No. 1

The Central Catholic girls basketball team has risen to a tie for the top ranking in the latest Associated Press Ohio Division II poll released Monday.

Coach Ericka Haney's Fighting Irish (19-2) received three first-place votes and tied previous No. 1 Kettering Alter (18-3) with 103 voting points in the poll. Alter, the defending D-II champion, picked up four first-place votes.

The Irish clinched a repeat Three Rivers Athletic Conference outright championship last week.

The Central boys (14-4), despite a TRAC loss at Lima Senior, retained their No. 6 ranking in D-II.

In Division I, the Start girls (17-2) cracked the top 10 for the first time this season, climbing from the first spot out into the No. 10 spot.

After relinquishing a late 10-point fourth-quarter lead to lose 72-70 at Cardinal Stritch in Toledo Area Athletic Conference play last Friday, Emmanuel Christian (15-3) dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in the new Division III boys poll, and previously No. 6 Liberty-Benton (17-2) lost to Liberty Center and fell to the first spot out.

The Patrick Henry boys (16-3) remained No. 10 in the D-IV poll.

Following a Northwest Ohio Athletic League loss to the Patrick Henry, the Liberty Center girls (17-3) dropped from their previous No. 10 ranking in D-III.

The TAAC-champion Toledo Christian girls (15-4) lost last week to two strong D-I teams – Anthony Wayne (18-3) and Rocky River Magnificat (16-4) – and dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 in the new Division IV poll.

Seven of the eight No. 1 teams retained their respective top spots in the new poll, with the only change coming in Division I boys.

Previous No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (15-1) lost for the first time this season (to rival Cleveland St. Ignatius), and dropped to No. 2 behind new No. 1 Centerville (17-2).

Remaining No. 1 in the boys polls were Columbus Ready (19-0) in D-II, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-4) in D-III, and defending state champion Richmond Heights (20-0) in D-IV.

Staying atop the girls polls were West Clermont (22-0) in D-I, Alter in D-II, Worthington Christian (19-1) in D-III, and New Madison Tri-Village (22-0) in D-IV.

Here is a look at this week’s complete poll, as well as how the Blade voted.

DIVISION I BOYS

1. Centerville, 17-2 record, 117 points (5 first-place votes), 2 last week

2. Lakewood St. Edward, 15-1, 110 (5), 1

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 17-2, 79, 4

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty, 18-2, 75, 5

5. Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 16-2, 72, 3

6. Stow-Munroe Falls, 16-2, 55, 8

7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 13-5, 49, 6

8. Garfield Heights, 16-3, 31, 10

9. Pickerington Central, 14-5, 24, T-10

10. Fairfield, 16-4, 19

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.

■ How The Blade voted : 1, Lakewood St. Edward; 2, Centerville; 3, Powell Olentangy Liberty; 4, Brecksville-Broadview Heights; 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange; 6, Start; 7, Stow-Munroe Falls; 8, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; 9, Cincinnati Elder; 10, Westerville North.

DIVISION II BOYS

1. Columbus Bishop Ready, 19-0 record, 117 (9 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 19-2, 115 (3), 2

3. Rocky River Lutheran West, 18-1, 96 (1), 4

4. Cincinnati Taft, 16-2, 93, 3

5. Sandusky, 18-1, 54, 7

6. Central Catholic, 14-4, 47, 6

7. Defiance, 16-2, 41, 5

T8. Youngstown Ursuline, 16-1, 32, 10

T8. Zanesville Maysville, 18-1, 2, 8

10. Cincinnati Woodward, 15-3, 31, 8

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.

■ How The Blade voted : 1, Columbus Ready; 2, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne; 3, Rocky River Lutheran West; 4, Sandusky; 5, Cincinnati Taft; 6, Central Catholic; 7, Zanesville Maysville; 8, Youngstown Ursuline; 9, Defiance; 10, Carrollton.

DIVISION III BOYS

1. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 14-4, 117 points (9 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Minford, 17-1, 91 (1), 3

3. Casstown Miami East, 19-2, 87 (1), 4

4. Ottawa-Glandorf, 15-3, 81, 5

5. Emmanuel Christian, 15-3, 54, 2

6. Columbus Africentric, 17-4, 43, 7

7. Martins Ferry, 16-1, 39, T-8

8. Malvern, 18-1, 30, 10

9. Worthington Christian, 16-2, 29, T-8

T10. Camden Preble Shawnee, 17-3, 22 (1), not ranked

T10. South Point, 16-3, 22, not ranked

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Liberty-Benton 20 . Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

■ How The Blade voted : 1, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; 2, Ottawa-Glandorf; 3, Casstown Miami East; 4, Cardinal Stritch; 5, Emmanuel Christian; 6, Minford; 7, Martins Ferry; 8, Columbus Africentric; 9, Malvern; 10, Worthington Christian.

DIVISION IV BOYS

1. Richmond Heights, 20-0 record, 129 points (12 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Jackson Center, 19-1, 107, 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield, 20-0, 90, 3

4. Russia, 18-2, 73, 5

5. Convoy Christian, 16-2, 61, 4

6. Maria Stein Marion Local, 16-3, 58, T-7

7. Lowellville, 17-1, 41, 6

8. Troy Christian, 18-3, 39, 9

9. Caldwell, 17-2, 37, T-7

10. Patrick Henry, 16-3, 21, 10

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Stewart Federal Hocking 15.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Richmond Heights; 2, Leesburg Fairfield; 3, Jackson Center; 4, Lowellville; 5, Russia; 6, Patrick Henry; 7, Convoy Crestview; 8, Caldwell; 9, Maria Stein Marion Local; 10, Stewart Federal Hocking.

DIVISION I GIRLS

1. West Clermont, 22-0 record, 132 points (8 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Mason, 21-1, 116 (3), 2

3. Cincinnati Princeton, 20-2, 71, 7

4. Oxford Talawanda, 21-0, 64 (1), 8

5. Olmsted Falls, 17-3, 63, 5

6. Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 19-3, 59, 3

7. Marysville, 19-2, 58 (1), 4

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty, 18-2, 55, 9

9. Pickerington Central, 16-4, 54, 6

10. Start, 17-2, 27, not ranked.

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Bellbrook (1) 23.

■ How The Blade voted : xxxx

DIVISION II GIRLS

T1. Ketterington Alter, 19-3 record, 103 points (4 first-place votes), 1 last week

T1. Central Catholic, 19-2, 103 (3), 2

3. Proctorville Fairland, 21-0, 97 (3), 3

4. Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 19-2, 82 (2), 4

5. Canfield, 18-1, 64 (1), 6

6. Alliance Marlington, 18-2, 63, 5

7. Copley, 21-1, 57, 7

8. Hamilton Badin, 19-2, 44 (1), 9

9. Chillicothe Unioto, 21-0, 37, 8

10. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 14-4, 22, not ranked

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Salem 21. Liberty-Benton 18.

■ How The Blade voted : 1, Proctorville Fairland; 2, Central Catholic; 3, Kettering Alter; 4, Alliance Marlington; 5, Cincinnati Purcell Marian; 6, Canfield; 7, Copley; 8, Chillicothe Unioto; 9, Granville; 10, Liberty-Benton.

DIVISION III GIRLS

1. Worthington Christian, 19-1 record, 124 points (10 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Seaman North Adams, 22-0, 109 (2), 2

3. Belmont Union Local, 21-0, 84, 4

4. Shaker Heights Laurel, 13-6, 76 (1), 3

5. Ottawa-Glandorf, 16-3, 74, 5

6. Columbus Africentric, 17-4, 59, 7

7. Smithville, 19-2, 46, 6

8. Portsmouth West, 21-1, 45. 8

9. Wheelersburg, 20-2, 27, 9

T10. Doylestown Chippewa, 17-4, 16, not ranked

T10. Tipp City Bethel, 18-4, 16, not ranked

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Liberty Center 15 . Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

■ How The Blade voted : 1, Worthington Christian; 2, Seaman North Adams; 3, Belmont Union Local; 4, Ottawa-Glandorf; 5, Portsmouth West; 6, Smithville; 7, Columbus Africentric; 8, Wheelersburg; 9, Shaker Heights Laurel; 10, Liberty Center.

DIVISION IV GIRLS

1. New Madison Tri-Village, 22-0 record, 138 points (13 first-place votes), 1 last week

2. Fort Loramie, 19-2, 120, 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union, 21-0, 104 (1), 3

4. Richmond Heights, 18-3, 70, 5

5. Maria Stein Marion Local, 18-3, 60, 7

6. Hannibal River, 20-1, 56, 8

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame, 18-2, 44, 6

8. Toledo Christian, 15-4, 34, 4

9. Convoy Christian, 15-4, 26, T-10

10. Crown City South Gallia, 18-3, 25, 9

■ Others receiving 12 or more points : Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.

■ How The Blade voted : 1, New Madison Tri-Village; 2, Ft. Loramie; 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union; 4, Toledo Christian; 5, Portsmouth Notre Dame; 6, Richmond Heights; 7, Hannibal River; 8, Maria Stein Marion Local; 9, Crown City South Gallia; 10, New Middletown Springfield.