Auburn, AL

USA TODAY Sports salutes you, the fan, for watching Auburn-Tennessee

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
For those that spent Saturday afternoon watching No. 2 Tennessee earn a win against No. 23 Auburn, 46-43… USA TODAY Sports salutes you.

The game that featured horrendous shooting and a controversial no-call as the clock expired was featured on a weekly list by USA TODAY Sports’ Eddie Timanus, but not in a spot that is seen as admirable.

In this week’s weekend winners and losers list by Timanus, he showed pity to those who watched Saturday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena by including them in the loser’s column.

It will go down as a win for Tennessee, but the 46-43 brick-laying fest will not be featured in the museum of hardwood masterpieces. The two teams combined made just 30 of 118 field-goal attempts (25.4%), including an abysmal 5-for-48 from three-point range.

Auburn shot 24% from the field in the loss, connecting on just 13-of-55 shots. Auburn did not fare well in the three-point department, either, making just 3-of-27 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers will look to get back on track this week by traveling to Texas A&M on Tuesday, and hosting Alabama on Saturday. Both of Auburn’s opponents this week are in the top four of the current SEC standings.

