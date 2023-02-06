JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind.-A motorcycle gang member from North Vernon was found guilty of murder this week and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. Investigators say the case began June 22, 2021. On that day, they say Michael J. “Billy Goat” Karnuth of North Vernon was one of several men who went to a man’s house on John Deere Road in Dupont to confront him about having tattoos and patches belonging to two motorcycle clubs even though he did not belong to either of those clubs.

NORTH VERNON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO