WIBC.com

IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
Motorcycle Gang Member from North Vernon Found Guilty of Murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind.-A motorcycle gang member from North Vernon was found guilty of murder this week and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. Investigators say the case began June 22, 2021. On that day, they say Michael J. “Billy Goat” Karnuth of North Vernon was one of several men who went to a man’s house on John Deere Road in Dupont to confront him about having tattoos and patches belonging to two motorcycle clubs even though he did not belong to either of those clubs.
Arrest Made in Relation to 2013 Missing Persons Case

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been nearly ten years since a Muncie woman was reported missing. Now, a woman in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with crimes related to the missing woman’s child. Ashley Mullis, 27, was originally reported missing in September of 2013. Mullis...
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
RCF Inmates Raise Thousands for Susan G. Komen

ROCKVILLE — Prisoners at the Rockville Correctional Facility joined together to raise more than $3,000 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Central Indiana. The female inmates participated in a program that allowed them to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts, with half of their money going to the non-profit. A press release from the Indiana Department of Corrections says the fight against breast cancer is “deeply personal” for many of the women.
