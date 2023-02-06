Read full article on original website
WLBT
Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church is honoring legendary changemakers in Mississippi’s history at its 12th annual “Back in the Day,” Black history celebration. Organizers say the event is designed to empower the current generation with a call to action to create positive change in...
Courthouse News Service
Mother wrongly indicted in baby’s tragic death
OXFORD, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi declined to find in favor of three state medical examiners who were sued for violating the civil rights of a mother who they admit was wrongly indicted and jailed for the murder of her infant child based on their erroneous autopsy report. They later claimed “new” evidence revealed injuries on the baby were due to first responders’ unsuccessful life-saving efforts.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
mageenews.com
Lead to Those in Need
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Start today by asking God to send you where He wants you to go. Ask Him to use you to speak to those to whom He wants you to speak. And ask Him to lead you to those who need prayer!
Mississippi officials searching for 14-year-old runaway. Official warn adults helping child could be charged with kidnapping.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair. Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WLOX
St. Vincent de Paul student wins Harrison Co. Regional Spelling Bee
Nativity BVM students deliver donated supplies to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. The students make the distribution as part of a community service project for National Catholic Schools Week. In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Michael D'Angelo and Chef JD Haynes from 200...
ourmshome.com
The legendary James Taylor will make a rare appearance in Mississippi this summer
The legendary James Taylor will be making a rare stop in the state of Mississippi this Summer. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play the Brandon Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets for “An Evening with James Taylor and his All-Star Band” go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, February 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 10-12
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson Mardi Gras Gala – […]
WLOX
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January. The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune. The...
Madison County Journal
Shoemaker joins Mississippi Sports Medicine as new CEO
Greg Shoemaker has joined Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) as CEO. Shoemaker joined MSMOC in late 2022, having previously served as Executive Administrator for Baldwin Bone & Joint, an orthopedic practice in Daphne, Ala. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding group of healthcare...
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves talks with David Elliott - Part 2
Ja'Colbi Rivers joins live as the final touches are being put on floats. John Tracy speaks with WLOX's Hugh Keeton about why he wanted to buy the team. So you want to be a cop or first responder? Biloxi pushes for more recruits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. At today's...
Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WLOX
Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs. And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
wtva.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
OnlyInYourState
With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure
With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
