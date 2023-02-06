ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Courthouse News Service

Mother wrongly indicted in baby’s tragic death

OXFORD, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi declined to find in favor of three state medical examiners who were sued for violating the civil rights of a mother who they admit was wrongly indicted and jailed for the murder of her infant child based on their erroneous autopsy report. They later claimed “new” evidence revealed injuries on the baby were due to first responders’ unsuccessful life-saving efforts.
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees

Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
mageenews.com

Lead to Those in Need

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Start today by asking God to send you where He wants you to go. Ask Him to use you to speak to those to whom He wants you to speak. And ask Him to lead you to those who need prayer!
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, February 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 10-12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson Mardi Gras Gala – […]
Madison County Journal

Shoemaker joins Mississippi Sports Medicine as new CEO

Greg Shoemaker has joined Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) as CEO. Shoemaker joined MSMOC in late 2022, having previously served as Executive Administrator for Baldwin Bone & Joint, an orthopedic practice in Daphne, Ala. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding group of healthcare...
WLOX

Gov. Tate Reeves talks with David Elliott - Part 2

Ja'Colbi Rivers joins live as the final touches are being put on floats. John Tracy speaks with WLOX's Hugh Keeton about why he wanted to buy the team. So you want to be a cop or first responder? Biloxi pushes for more recruits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. At today's...
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WLOX

Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs. And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
wtva.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
OnlyInYourState

With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure

With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
MISSISSIPPI STATE

