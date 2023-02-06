WORT 89.9FM Madison · Studying Psilocybin As Treatment For Addiction. Psilocybin is a naturally-occurring psychedelic compound produced by almost 200 species of fungi. People have used psilocybin, or “magic mushrooms,” for medicinal, recreational and religious purposes for centuries. By 1966, the U.S. had banned the production or transport of significant quantities of psilocybin, making medical research into beneficial uses difficult. In recent years, though, there has been renewed interest in medicinal uses of psilocybin. A recent collaborative with the University of Wisconsin and private treatment clinics has found that doses of psilocybin can help with opioid and methamphetamine addiction. Chantelle Thomas, a Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, is one of the investigators of the new study.

