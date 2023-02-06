Read full article on original website
The Black Studies Strike, February 1969 – part one
Madison, February 1969 – The Black Studies Strike, part 1. The most successful UW protest of the decade may have been sparked by a symposium the first week of February, 1969, as the weeklong conference “The Black Revolution: To What Ends?” crystallizes the growing Black power movement on campus and leads to ten days of disruption, an hour of destruction and the creation of the Department of Afro-American Studies.
Madison residents establish a new, Latine-focused co-op
Facing increasing rent costs and a worsening city-wide housing shortage, a group of Madison residents have established a new project on the south side, called Zapata Cooperative. Their goal is to make cooperative living more accessible to Latine residents, who are sometimes excluded from co-ops due to complications with their immigration status or a language barrier. The Madison Common Council approved a grant of over $500,000 to make this project possible, and it will be moving forward this year. Frida Ballard, one of the founders, and Paul Schechter, who was instrumental in obtaining the funding, agreed to discuss their inspiration, progress, and future plans concerning Zapata.
Overture Galleries Seek Artists
WORT 89.9FM Madison · Overture Galleries Seek Artists. If you’ve ever wanted to hang your art in Madison’s Overture Center, now’s your chance. The Overture Center for the Arts has put out an open call for visual artists for exhibitions in its three galleries, with applications due March 20. There’s also an informational seminar on how to apply coming up next week. Overture Galleries Manager Beth Racette joined Monday Buzz host Brian Standing on February 6.
Noah Lieberman Running in District 14 Primary Election
District 14 sits on the south side of Madison, containing the future homes of both the Black Business Hub and the Cultural Center for Black Excellence. Later this month, three candidates will appear on the primary ballot to represent the area on the Common Council. We conclude our coverage of...
Studying Psilocybin as Treatment for Addiction
WORT 89.9FM Madison · Studying Psilocybin As Treatment For Addiction. Psilocybin is a naturally-occurring psychedelic compound produced by almost 200 species of fungi. People have used psilocybin, or “magic mushrooms,” for medicinal, recreational and religious purposes for centuries. By 1966, the U.S. had banned the production or transport of significant quantities of psilocybin, making medical research into beneficial uses difficult. In recent years, though, there has been renewed interest in medicinal uses of psilocybin. A recent collaborative with the University of Wisconsin and private treatment clinics has found that doses of psilocybin can help with opioid and methamphetamine addiction. Chantelle Thomas, a Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, is one of the investigators of the new study.
Council Votes to Shelve Landmark Designation for Filene House
Located at 1617 Sherman Avenue near Tenney Park, the nondescript building is known as the Filene House. It’s named for Edward Filene, founder of the Credit Union National Association, or CUNA. Built in 1950, the property was once the headquarters for the credit union movement. President Harry Truman even...
Non-Perishable Food Donations to be Collected at Bob Marley Birthday Bash
Frankie Pobar Lay of the Northside Planning Council sits down with 8 O’Clock Buzz host Tony Castañeda to encourage folks to help out our local food pantries Thursday night at the Crystal Corner’s Bob Marley Birthday Bash. Bring your non-perishable food donations to help Healthy Food for All Dane County raise awareness and funds to support local food banks and pantries which are experiencing ever-increasing need from local residents. Your dollars and food donations earn raffle tickets, and proceeds will support Healthy Food for All Dane County, as well as your favorite volunteer-powered community radio station, WORT. Food drop barrel is now set-up at the Crystal and collection goes all week thru Friday 2/10!
Make a Splash on International Winter Bike Day, Friday February 10!
Car won’t start? Bus running late? Ride your bike to work (or anywhere) on Friday and be the envy your carbon-consuming pals with tales of the free coffee, snacks and swag you snagged on your commute. Colleen Hayes, Pedestrian Bicycle Outreach Specialist for the city, joins 8 O’Clock Buzz host Tony Castañeda to talk about the many ways you can participate in this year’s International Winter Bike Day, and meet other winter biking enthusiasts at various events (listed below) that will be held throughout the day.
