ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast

By Josh Cozart
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvtW2_0keLXxNc00

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City, Oregon.

This weather phenomenon is known as “ virga ,” or as the National Weather Service describes it, “a ghostly precipitation that never makes it to the ground.”

A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way near the surface. Rain falls from low-hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air, it evaporates.

These towns were named among 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in US

Rain or any form of precipitation can be seen from a distance, a sight usually known as a “precipitation shaft.” Virga is only half of the precipitation shaft because the other half is lost to evaporation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx6IJ_0keLXxNc00
Virga is seen over Lincoln City, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon. (KOIN)

There are no real impacts associated with virga other than visually exciting clouds and sometimes colder air under the virga. The newly evaporated moisture cools and sinks beneath the cloud, sometimes dropping the temperature briefly in an isolated area.

According to Nexstar station KXAN , virga, derived from Latin and meaning “branch” or “twig,” possibly because of how it looks as it falls from the sky, can look very pretty as it falls and can be even more dramatic at sunrise or sunset.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
CORVALLIS, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
SALEM, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon

There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
SALEM, OR
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon

If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
NEWPORT, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Albany

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – The Corvallis Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one dead Wednesday. Police responded at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a suicidal man in southwest Albany. Officers determined the man was armed and at Freeway Lakes. Albany police, along with...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
SALEM, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

86K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy