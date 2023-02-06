Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Feb. 16
BEDFORD – The Housing Authority City of Bedford Commissioners will meet Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Apartments/Commons-Dining Room. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Minutes for January 19, 2023. Old Business. Shortfall. New Commissioners. Written Staff Reports. New...
wbiw.com
City announces new $100,000 down payment housing program for sworn police and fire; Public Safety Report Highlights 1% decrease in overall crime
BLOOMINGTON – At the 7th Annual Public Safety Report meeting Thursday, Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for up to 10 police officers and 10 firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is...
wbiw.com
Officials discuss neighborhood improvement grants
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Neighborhood Services Program Manager Angela Van Rooy today discuss the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grants. The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. The types...
wbiw.com
Tonight’s Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting canceled
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled. No makeup date has been announced as of now.
wbiw.com
Bedford Historic Review Board to meet on Feb. 27
BEDFORD – The Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at the City Concourse, located at 1402 H St.
wbiw.com
There is still time to register to attend the Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Legislators.
BEDFORD – There is still time to register to attend the Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Legislators. The event will bridge the gap between elected officials and constituents. With an acting state senator and a state representative present, this morning’s meeting will focus on the 2023...
wbiw.com
INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties
INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County GOP makes appointments to Perry Township Advisory Board
SPRINGVILLE – Today, the Lawrence County GOP made appointments to the Perry Township Advisory Board. Those appointments include Tyson Fish and Alexandra Edwards.
wbiw.com
NLCS begins process to hire new superintendent, applications being accepted until Feb. 24
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has begun the process to find a long-term fit for superintendent after posting a vacancy notice for the position, seeking applicants. The notice, posted to the NLCS website states the deadline for applications to be submitted is Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
wbiw.com
Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources
INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County RDC discuss Meridian Road repair efforts in Mitchell
LAWRENCE CO. – During Thursday morning’s meeting of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission, members received an update on efforts discussed at a previous meeting for the county to fund repairs at Mitchell’s Meridian Road, including the area’s bridge. The county received three bids for the proposed...
wbiw.com
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
wbiw.com
Martin County Alliance partners with Martin County Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner
LOOGOOTEE – The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth along with the Martin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual dinner on Thursday, March 16th, at the St. John’s Center Lower Level in Loogootee. Several awards will be presented that evening, including the Gene Shaw Award, the...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Special judge appointed in Bedford man’s lawsuit against city, police department
BEDFORD – A special judge has been appointed to oversee the civil suit filed by Bedford resident Tyler Barton against the City of Bedford, mayor Sam Craig and the Bedford Police Department, as well as BDP chief Terry Moore, officers Clay Blackburn, Chase Hamilton and former officer Morgan Lee.
wbiw.com
Parke County Covered Bridge Festival announces 2023 festival dates October 13-22
PARKE CO. – Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has announced the dates for the 2023 festival October 13-22. The festival involves several small towns in the county and celebrates the many covered bridges that adorn the backroads and creeks. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival™combines food, vendors, arts and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dianne Bellush
Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, and most summers, Dianne Bellush’s house would be full of visitors. At the winter holidays, they’d gather around her large dining room table and share a meal. When the weather was nice, the adults would sit on her screened porch for hours, while generations of children ran through her backyard, looking for fireflies.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech now offering an eight week Project Management Professional course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering an eight-week Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 28 and will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The course is intended for individuals who wish to obtain...
wbiw.com
Bedford Public Library hosting free digital photography class tomorrow, Feb. 9
BEDFORD – If you’ve ever been interested in picking up the hobby of photography, a great place to start would be the Bedford Public Library, tomorrow night, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. They will be hosting a free course, teaching attendees the basics of digital photography, cameras and...
wbiw.com
New Clowes collaborative exhibit at Hilbert Circle Theatre connects music and art
INDIANAPOLIS – Three of Indiana’s most enduring arts and arts-supporting organizations are joining in a special collaboration of music and visual art. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Hoosier Art Salon, and the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc. are partners in an art exhibition and competition called the Clowes Collaborative Inaugural Invitational Art Exhibit.
