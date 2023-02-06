Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Feb. 16
BEDFORD – The Housing Authority City of Bedford Commissioners will meet Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Apartments/Commons-Dining Room. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Minutes for January 19, 2023. Old Business. Shortfall. New Commissioners. Written Staff Reports. New...
wbiw.com
City announces new $100,000 down payment housing program for sworn police and fire; Public Safety Report Highlights 1% decrease in overall crime
BLOOMINGTON – At the 7th Annual Public Safety Report meeting Thursday, Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for up to 10 police officers and 10 firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is...
wbiw.com
Officials discuss neighborhood improvement grants
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael and Neighborhood Services Program Manager Angela Van Rooy today discuss the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Grants. The City of Bloomington Department of Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) invites residents to apply for City funding to improve their neighborhoods. The types...
wbiw.com
Bedford Historic Review Board to meet on Feb. 27
BEDFORD – The Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at the City Concourse, located at 1402 H St.
wbiw.com
The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in the commissioner’s room of the Lawrence County Courthouse. Approval of Minutes for January 31, 2023, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Open Highway Bids. Kevin...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) will meet for an executive session and regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the school. Executive Session – 6:00 PM. Regular Meeting – 6:30 PM. Springville Community Academy. 126 Brick Street, Springville,...
wbiw.com
INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties
INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
wbiw.com
There is still time to register to attend the Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Legislators.
BEDFORD – There is still time to register to attend the Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Legislators. The event will bridge the gap between elected officials and constituents. With an acting state senator and a state representative present, this morning’s meeting will focus on the 2023...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County GOP makes appointments to Perry Township Advisory Board
SPRINGVILLE – Today, the Lawrence County GOP made appointments to the Perry Township Advisory Board. Those appointments include Tyson Fish and Alexandra Edwards.
wbiw.com
Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources
INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County RDC discuss Meridian Road repair efforts in Mitchell
LAWRENCE CO. – During Thursday morning’s meeting of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission, members received an update on efforts discussed at a previous meeting for the county to fund repairs at Mitchell’s Meridian Road, including the area’s bridge. The county received three bids for the proposed...
wbiw.com
NLCS begins process to hire new superintendent, applications being accepted until Feb. 24
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has begun the process to find a long-term fit for superintendent after posting a vacancy notice for the position, seeking applicants. The notice, posted to the NLCS website states the deadline for applications to be submitted is Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
wbiw.com
Martin County Alliance partners with Martin County Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner
LOOGOOTEE – The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth along with the Martin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual dinner on Thursday, March 16th, at the St. John’s Center Lower Level in Loogootee. Several awards will be presented that evening, including the Gene Shaw Award, the...
wbiw.com
Master Trooper Jarrod Lents selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District”
JASPER – At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.”. M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were...
wbiw.com
Parke County Covered Bridge Festival announces 2023 festival dates October 13-22
PARKE CO. – Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has announced the dates for the 2023 festival October 13-22. The festival involves several small towns in the county and celebrates the many covered bridges that adorn the backroads and creeks. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival™combines food, vendors, arts and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dianne Bellush
Every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, and most summers, Dianne Bellush’s house would be full of visitors. At the winter holidays, they’d gather around her large dining room table and share a meal. When the weather was nice, the adults would sit on her screened porch for hours, while generations of children ran through her backyard, looking for fireflies.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech offering Society for Human Resource Management course
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is offering a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification preparation class. The course starts on Feb. 20 and will be held Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Students can attend the class via Zoom or in person at Ivy Tech Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Special judge appointed in Bedford man’s lawsuit against city, police department
BEDFORD – A special judge has been appointed to oversee the civil suit filed by Bedford resident Tyler Barton against the City of Bedford, mayor Sam Craig and the Bedford Police Department, as well as BDP chief Terry Moore, officers Clay Blackburn, Chase Hamilton and former officer Morgan Lee.
wbiw.com
Daviess County Health Department seeking donations for hygiene kits
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is asking for the community’s support to donate items for hygiene kits. Hygiene kits are an essential part of keeping healthy. These kits, which contain items such as soap, toothbrushes and other basic necessities will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them.
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 9, 2023
Arrests – Feb. 8. 12:10 a.m. Ryan Sipes, 27, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court for possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without ever obtaining a driver’s license. 11:59 a.m. Cody Keefe, 32, Bedford, wanted on a warrant.
Comments / 0