On today's show, Hannibal B. Johnson will speak on racial massacres in Arkansas and Oklahoma at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Also, Northwest Arkansas business leaders provide updates on projects and programs at the Northwest Arkansas Council's Winter Meeting. Plus, Arkansan Ashley McBryde wins a Grammy, National Park Radio releases a new album and supporters of esports will be at the state capital tomorrow.

