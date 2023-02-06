ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Sound Perimeter: Moving Forward

University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe this week expands our musical boundaries and joins in celebration of Black History Month with music and performances by Carlos Simon, Brice Smith, Valerie Coleman and the Imani Winds. Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter. Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical...
kuaf.com

Understanding Racial Massacres

Hannibal B. Johnson, Esq. has researched and written about 20th-century racial massacres like those that took place in Tulsa and Elaine, Arkansas. He will deliver the talk "Understanding Racial Massacres in Arkansas and Oklahoma: Elaine, Catcher, and Tulsa" Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Museum of History.
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

Breaking Down Racial Massacres in Oklahoma and Arkansas

On today's show, Hannibal B. Johnson will speak on racial massacres in Arkansas and Oklahoma at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Also, Northwest Arkansas business leaders provide updates on projects and programs at the Northwest Arkansas Council's Winter Meeting. Plus, Arkansan Ashley McBryde wins a Grammy, National Park Radio releases a new album and supporters of esports will be at the state capital tomorrow.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kuaf.com

Fayetteville Restaurant Week

Fayetteville Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Feb. 19. More than 30 restaurants will be participating with special events and special menu offerings. Meji opened its doors in 2010, and will host guest chef Kian Lam Kho during the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy