The Cheapest Places In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley For Dates
One Hudson Valley hometown is actually the "cheapest" place in New York State for dating. The Hudson Valley is full of great places to take a date. Westchester County, New York Town Is Cheapest Place for a date in New York State. You probably shouldn't tell your date you are...
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
Hudson Valley Mother Pushes for Melanie’s Law to Be Passed
A Hudson Valley mother is hoping a new bill, in honor of her daughter who was murdered in 2022, will become law and protect others in the future. According to reports from Hudson Valley Post, on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the "New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries."
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC
Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City. More Licenses Coming.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023
Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat
Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
