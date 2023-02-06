ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change

New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
HAWAII STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Mother Pushes for Melanie’s Law to Be Passed

A Hudson Valley mother is hoping a new bill, in honor of her daughter who was murdered in 2022, will become law and protect others in the future. According to reports from Hudson Valley Post, on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the "New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries."
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State

It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023

Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Food Recall: Don’t Eat 70,000 Pounds Of Meat

Health officials are warning to throw out 70,000 pounds of meat sold in New York State. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Daniele International has recalled about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. Meat Sold In New York May Be Laced With Listeria.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy