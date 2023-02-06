Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
3 big storylines for Cards entering Spring Training
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Usually, being forced to replace a franchise icon and a future Hall of Famer would qualify as a top storyline going into the season.
MLB
3 big questions facing Dodgers this spring
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Super Bowl is this Sunday, which means baseball season is finally right around the corner. Come next week, all eyes will be...
MLB
Who makes the cut for Twins' 2023 Opening Day roster?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Say what you want about the Twins, but they sure haven’t stayed quiet during the past two offseasons. From bringing in (then bringing back) Carlos Correa to trading for the majority of a starting rotation to trading away the reigning American League batting champion, this roster has undergone significant changes across the past two years -- and in the wake of all those moves, the majority of the roster picture for 2023 seems to be largely settled, with the Twins hoping for a healthy spring. Let’s take a look.
MLB
Pitching will be key storyline to eye at Mariners camp
SEATTLE -- The equipment trucks left T-Mobile Park on Monday. The forecast in Arizona calls for mid-60s temperatures and sunshine. The echoes of baseballs smacking into gloves will reverberate on the back fields of the Peoria Sports Complex before this time next week. Spring Training, at long last, is practically...
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB
Projecting Yankees' Opening Day roster
TAMPA, Fla. -- With pitchers and catchers on their way to Yankees camp, manager Aaron Boone said that he envisions “a lot of competition for significant playing time” among his players, which he believes can “bring the best out of some people.”. Boone also recognizes that the...
MLB
3 questions the Cubs must answer this spring
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The big question facing the Cubs this season is whether their flurry of offseason moves will help the club turn the corner on a two-year rebuild and vault the North Siders back into contention. That answer will reveal itself over the course of the 2023 season. In the meantime, here are three questions the Cubs will be looking to answer this spring.
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
3 Astros storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Considering the Astros return most of their key players from their 2022 World Series championship club -- they lost American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander in free agency and signed free-agent first baseman José Abreu -- there won’t be many position battles when camp opens next week in West Palm Beach, Fla.
MLB
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller
Each playing of the World Baseball Classic is a heart-pounding, flag-waving, horn-blaring revival. The melodies are different, the artists arrive and depart the stage, but the passion rhymes. We haven’t heard a sound like this since Jim Leyland and Team USA stood atop the dais at Dodger Stadium six years...
MLB
He was the 'accidental DH' -- and he made MLB history
Ron Blomberg never meant to make history. Before there was the Big Hurt, Edgar, Baines and Big Papi, there was “Boomer,” the Jewish slugger from Georgia who stepped into baseball immortality, however unintentionally. Drafted out of high school with the No. 1 overall pick by the Yankees in...
MLB
Predicting Dodgers' 2023 Opening Day roster
LOS ANGELES -- Given the roster turnover, the Dodgers have a handful of key roster decisions to make this spring, making it one of the most interesting camps in quite some time. • What to know about Dodgers Spring Training. While the Dodgers will have six weeks to sort through...
MLB
Astros lock in 'core piece,' extend Javier through 2027 season
HOUSTON -- Cristian Javier, the right-hander whose breakout 2022 season saw him dominate in the playoffs while helping lead the Astros to the World Series title, was signed to a five-year contract extension by the club on Friday -- the first major move for new general manager Dana Brown. The...
MLB
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
MLB
Each team's No. 1 prospect in '25 will be ...
Back in August 2021, we predicted who would be each farm system’s No. 1 prospect entering 2023. Well, the time has come to review our work. Generally, we did pretty well. Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), Francisco Álvarez (Mets), Jordan Walker (Cardinals), Anthony Volpe (Yankees) and Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox) were our selections then, and now they head into this season in the Top 10 of MLB Pipeline’s overall rankings. Similarly, we were on point about Diego Cartaya (Dodgers), Jackson Jobe (Tigers), Colson Montgomery (White Sox) and Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics). Some picks were more complicated. Michael Harris II (Braves) has graduated and won a Rookie of the Year Award. Robert Hassell III (Padres) was traded to the Nationals. Top 2021 picks like Henry Davis (Pirates), Jack Leiter (Rangers) and Kahlil Watson (Marlins) have seen their stocks slip.
MLB
Angels raising their floor to return to October
For each of the last eight seasons, Mike Trout’s season has ended in the same way: At home, maybe watching the Eagles, or following the weather. Doing anything, really, except for appearing in the Major League Baseball postseason. For the last five of those years, teammate Shohei Ohtani’s season...
MLB
Star power, former Classic MVP lead Puerto Rico's roster
Puerto Rico is looking to take another step forward in this year’s World Baseball Classic, and after finishing as the runner-up in both 2013 and 2017, a championship is the only thing left. • Complete rosters | Rules and regulations | FAQ. Yadier Molina, who competed for Puerto Rico...
MLB
Boone, like all Yanks skippers, always under microscope
There will be tremendous pressure on Dave Roberts with the Dodgers this year because of all the regular-season games his team has won in the past two seasons -- 217, to be exact -- and not won another World Series. But the Dodgers did win the Series three years ago. The Yankees haven’t won it all since Aaron Boone became manager in 2018, or even been to a Series since they won it all nine years before that. It is why no one is under more pressure than Aaron Boone this year and, really, every year.
MLB
The best player at each position in the Classic
The first World Baseball Classic in six years is around the corner, and with it comes a group of star players from around the globe that may be the best in the history of the tournament. But among that constellation of stars, which are the best of the best? The...
MLB
How much can Sale give Red Sox in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When I arrive in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, it will mark the start of my 22nd season covering the Red Sox for MLB.com. Where has the time gone?
