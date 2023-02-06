Read full article on original website
Related
Sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bears uncanny resemblance to younger royal but it's her hairstyle that really wows
Princess Anne bears an uncanny resemblance to a member of the Royal Family in an unearthed photo of the Princess Royal at age 12
Royal Author Believes King Charles Wed Princess Diana Over Queen Camilla For One Reason
Before King Charles III tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, he had a very public and tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana, the mother of his two children, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, per Vanity Fair. After the couple's engagement announcement in 1981, it seemed everything went downhill quickly.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are Banned from Doing This at Home
It’s a non-negotiable in the Wales’ house.
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
8 Things Prince Harry Lost When He Turned His Back on the Royal Family
The Queen gave him the stark choice of all or nothing. Prince Harry announced his wish to step back from royal duties in January 2020. He hoped to “carve out a progressive new role” within the British royal family, spending some of his time in North America and some in the United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused. According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
Why Archie and Lilibet won't be attending King Charles' coronation - and it's down to Princess Anne
Archie and Lilibet won't be attending the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III, and it's because of the Princess Royal
netflixjunkie.com
Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?
Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Prince Harry has second book with cut Will, Charles secrets: ‘I don’t think they would ever forgive me’
Prince Harry has more tea to spill. In a new interview with The Telegraph published Friday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft. “The first draft was different,” he told The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” Harry also revealed that a lot of content was cut out...
Prince William Is ‘Especially Close’ to 1 Royal Family Member He Shares a ‘Strong’ Bond With, Body Language Expert Says
Among the royal family members, Prince William seems to have the closest relationship with Mike Tindall, a body language expert says. William always appears to enjoy being around the fun and playful Mike and the two have a “strong” bond, according to the expert. Prince William needs a...
The history of the Prince of Wales coronet, a rare crown William will wear at Charles' coronation
The Prince of Wales coronet will get its first sighting in over 50 years at the coronation
netflixjunkie.com
ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?
Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
Royal Historian Says King Charles And Prince Harry Reconciliation Is Essential To The Monarchy
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, there will officially be a new king of England, per BBC. While the death Of Queen Elizabeth II automatically began King Charles III's reign, his upcoming coronation will formally give him his power and title and make him the head of the Church of England. With just three months to go until the historic day, Charles will surely want to have all his ducks in a row to ensure the best possible transition into the crown, and that will certainly mean it's time to make amends with his son, the Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry ‘Doesn’t Truly Understand’ What Prince William Meant During Meghan Markle ‘Concerns’ Conversation
Prince Harry recalled in an ITV interview how Prince William 'aired some concerns' before he married Meghan Markle, telling him, 'This is going to be really hard for you.'”
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London. The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet. As seen...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
allvipp.com
King Charles III: THIS Is What He Regrets Most About Diana's Funeral
King Charles came to regret one aspect of Princess Diana's funeral. His ex-wife was laid to rest after a ceremony broadcast around the world. Here's what bothers him about it now. Princess Diana's funeral went ahead in 1997. Her ex-husband Charles was involved in the planning. The King is said...
Popculture
King Charles Makes Royal's Ban From Buckingham Palace Official Ahead of Coronation
It turns out the rumors are true and King Charles III is dropping the hammer on his fellow royals who have stepped away from their official duties. For one specific member of The Royal Family, this means that their welcome at Buckingham Palace is no longer valid. Top product in...
Comments / 0