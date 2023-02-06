Michael Imperioli’s NYC Apartment Has Serious “White Lotus” Vibes (and It Actually Used to Be a Hotel)

Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Savannah Guthrie saying goodbye to NYC home, willing to take a loss
Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017 for roughly $7.114 million — meaning they’re willing to accept an approximate $14,000 loss if the home trades hands for its current list price, plus the cost for renovations over the years. The couple married just three years prior, in 2014. They told the Wall Street Journal, the first to...
Ellen Barkin’s downtown NYC townhouse sells for $11M
Emmy Award-winning actress Ellen Barkin’s Greenwich Village townhouse — an 1841 Greek Revival charmer with an addition by the late Louvre Pyramid starchitect I.M. Pei — has sold for $11 million, according to city property records. Barkin’s residence, at 153 W. 12th St., was sold by a trust. The trustee, Blaine Lourd, is a money manager and the younger brother of Creative Artists Agency partner Bryan Lourd. Back in 2017, Barkin — who got her start in 1982’s “Diner” before moving on to star with Al Pacino in “Sea of Love” — fended off a burglar during an attempted home invasion at the...
A Food and Lifestyle Writer’s Brooklyn Home Uses Geometric Shapes to Catch Your Eye
Chinasa is a photographer from New York City who loves to capture those details that make your event, your product, your home true to you. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
thedigitalfix.com
The Sopranos creator reveals character he regrets killing the most
David Chase, creator of one of the best TV series of all time, The Sopranos. has opened up about some of his regrets for the popular show. In an interview on the Talking Sopranos podcast Chase revealed which character he felt got killed off too soon on the thriller series.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'
Former couple Sean Penn and Robin Wright were recently spotted together in public for the first time in six years at an L.A. airport — more than a decade after their divorce — and pals are concerned for the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that pals are urging The Princess Bride star to steer clear of the notorious Hollywood hothead! After the airport reunion, the exes were seen together a second time at a meeting in Los Angeles. “Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will...
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
A mask of unadorned misery: how Ben Affleck became the world’s biggest meme
In pictures from the Grammys, the superstar once again looks exhausted and overwhelmed. His expression speaks for us all
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown
Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.
Sister André, a French nun who survived two world wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, and then a COVID-19 infection in 2021, also loved chocolate.
Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues
Ben Affleck got some much-needed space from Jennifer Lopez after his wife snapped at him on live television during the 2023 Grammys. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck, 50, was spotted wandering around town on Monday, clearing his head without J Lo as rumors continue to mount that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do."The Justice League actor was photographed decompressing in Los Angeles just one day after cameras caught him being scolded at Sunday's award show. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hustlers actress, 53, had a tense exchange with her husband of nearly seven months and was unaware...
Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' Skinny Star Is Wasting Away
Jessica Simpson must be swimming in her Daisy Dukes these days. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul seemingly looking skinnier than ever, and friends, family, and fans are "extremely worried about her," RadarOnline.com has learned.In one photo, noted a fan, "Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell." In another, the star is seen wearing her eighth-grade (!) cheerleader letter jacket."At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? asked another fan. "Someone [needs to] step in and help her."The 5-foot-3 star famously lost 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Jim Carrey leaving LA home of 30 years, says he’s ready for ‘changes’
Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to his longtime Los Angeles home. “For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” Carrey, 61, told The Post in a statement. “Cha cha cha cha … Changes!” he added, referencing the iconic David Bowie song. The Canadian-born comedian — long known for his role in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” — purchased the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate in 1994 for $3.8 million, or $7.71 million today, records obtained by The Post show. Spanning...
