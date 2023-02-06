Polar 2 ANews

Most of the plungers at the Polar Bear Plunge event at Lake Snowden were in the water and out again as quick as possible. But some of the more robust members of the group lingered in the cold water.

Over 200 community members took the plunge into Lake Snowden Saturday to help the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities. With the temperature hovering around 26 degrees around 10 a.m. Saturday, Albany VFW Post 9893 hosted the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at the lake, near Albany.