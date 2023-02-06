Polar 1 ANews

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bestattractions.org
Beautiful Things to Do in Athens, Ohio
Places to visit in Athens, OH. Athens is a small city with plenty to see and do. The city’s quaint downtown district features historic buildings that house upscale restaurants and unique shops. It is also a perfect place to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. When it comes to...
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
Columbia to reopen
After having its doors closed for a brief time, the historic Columbia Theatre is ready to reopen with a bang this week with a performance by Jacob Bryant. The business is newly managed by Texas-based Meta MoJo, under the guidance of CEO Mandy “MJ” Brickey-Godfrey, a Scioto County native and Shawnee State University alum who manages major musical performances.
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
Attend Lover's Masquerade To Support SEORA
The Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) is presenting the second annual Lover’s Masquerade on Saturday at the Ridges Auditorium. The masquerade is an annual fundraiser for SEORA. “This event gives a welcoming space for all people to dress to impress, have fun, and raise money for a good cause,” Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil said. SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources and outreach to the region’s...
Gallia County, Ohio, school on lockdown after alleged threat made on game system
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system. According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time and deputies will remain at the school […]
columbusmonthly.com
A Chillicothe True Crime Case Inspires Tiffany McDaniel’s “On the Savage Side”
Early on in Tiffany McDaniel’s new novel, “On The Savage Side,” the character Mamaw Milkweed has a conversation with her two young granddaughters about witches. “A witch is merely a woman who is punished for being wiser than a man. That’s why they burned her,” she explains. “They tried to burn away her power because a woman who says more than she’s supposed to say, and does more than she’s supposed to do, is a woman they’ll try to silence and destroy.”
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. POMEROY, Ohio- Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on February 8, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned ten indictments presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Those indicted include the following:
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
dayton247now.com
SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted
OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
WSAZ
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
myfox28columbus.com
Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
sciotopost.com
Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School
Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Cow found in road, Kroger serves trespass complaint
Moo-ve The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Alderman Road, in Millfield, regarding a cow on the road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the heifer had already moved out of the road to avoid being hit. Just Helping Out. The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to an area near Coolville...
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
