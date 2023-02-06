ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Polar 1 ANews

By ANews Photo by John Halley
The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Elg4e_0keLFmhb00

Members of the Army ROTC at Ohio University are all smiles as they head for the frigid water at Lake Snowden. The annual Polar Bear Plunge fundraiser attracted 21 teams of hardy plungers on a cold. but sunny Saturday. See additional photos on page 6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Beautiful Things to Do in Athens, Ohio

Places to visit in Athens, OH. Athens is a small city with plenty to see and do. The city’s quaint downtown district features historic buildings that house upscale restaurants and unique shops. It is also a perfect place to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. When it comes to...
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Columbia to reopen

After having its doors closed for a brief time, the historic Columbia Theatre is ready to reopen with a bang this week with a performance by Jacob Bryant. The business is newly managed by Texas-based Meta MoJo, under the guidance of CEO Mandy “MJ” Brickey-Godfrey, a Scioto County native and Shawnee State University alum who manages major musical performances.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Attend Lover's Masquerade To Support SEORA

The Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) is presenting the second annual Lover’s Masquerade on Saturday at the Ridges Auditorium. The masquerade is an annual fundraiser for SEORA. “This event gives a welcoming space for all people to dress to impress, have fun, and raise money for a good cause,” Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil said. SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources and outreach to the region’s...
ATHENS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Chillicothe True Crime Case Inspires Tiffany McDaniel’s “On the Savage Side”

Early on in Tiffany McDaniel’s new novel, “On The Savage Side,” the character Mamaw Milkweed has a conversation with her two young granddaughters about witches. “A witch is merely a woman who is punished for being wiser than a man. That’s why they burned her,” she explains. “They tried to burn away her power because a woman who says more than she’s supposed to say, and does more than she’s supposed to do, is a woman they’ll try to silence and destroy.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. POMEROY, Ohio- Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on February 8, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned ten indictments presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Those indicted include the following:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
dayton247now.com

SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted

OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School

Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
GROVEPORT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Cow found in road, Kroger serves trespass complaint

Moo-ve The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Alderman Road, in Millfield, regarding a cow on the road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the heifer had already moved out of the road to avoid being hit. Just Helping Out. The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to an area near Coolville...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
453
Followers
463
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy