The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut continues to collaborate with two local organizations to support artists and engage community. Hancock Hall, a nursing home that specializes in short-term rehab, long-term care, and respite care, will show the photography of Terrence Tougas, a retired chemist who says that in his “second career” he works “to capture the more intimate aspects of a place. While I appreciate iconic scenes, I relish the ordinary aspects of day-to-day life wherever I am. My work centers on locality and the imprint of humanity of that space.”

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO