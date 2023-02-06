Read full article on original website
Ridgefield residents earn Dean's List Honors at Fairfield University
Fairfield University Congratulates Fall 2022 Dean List!. The following Fairfield University students and Ridgefield residents earned Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2022 semester:. Connor J. Brown. Matthew Bucciero. Jenna M. Budicini. Lily M. Carnicelli. Annie J. Cozens. Lukas A. Dapkus. Matthew Dreskin. Chad M. Eskenazi. Hunter S. Eskenazi. Jillian...
Milford resident Ashley Taylor named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University
Ashley Taylor, of Milford, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).
SHU Promotes Charles A. Gillespie to Director of Pioneer Journey
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s Charles A. Gillespie, assistant professor in the department of Catholic studies, is taking on a new role as Pioneer Journey director, spearheading SHU’s efforts to define and amplify its unique educational experience. Gillespie’s goal is to promote the attributes of a SHU Pioneer...
Invitation to Volunteer as Fairfield County Regional History Day Judge
Each year, Westport middle and high school students participate in the National History Day competition. For almost a decade, the Westport community has generously offered support to students throughout the research and writing process- thank you! Dr. Lauren K. Francese, Social Studies Coordinator, is inviting community members to help in a new capacity this year by serving as judges in the Fairfield County regional competition on Saturday, March 18th at Sacred Heart University.
Branchville Elementary School Fourth Grader Plays Carnegie Hall
Jayden Kim, a fourth-grade student at Branchville Elementary School, won first place in the Elite International Music Competition, which qualified him to perform at the Winners' Recital which took place at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday. Congratulations, Jayden!. Information courtesy Ridgefield Public Schools Facebook. Learn more about the Winners' Recital here.
Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association
Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
Marisa Milani, of Brewster, Graduated from The University of Tampa
Marisa Milani, of Brewster, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 16. Milani earned a Biology BS degree. The commencement ceremony included 985 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by Kim Morris, assistant professor of health sciences and human performance, and the student challenge speaker. The...
Ridgefield Chamber hires Sarah Lannon as new officer administrator
Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has hired Sarah Lannon as a new part-time Office Administrator. Lannon brings with her nearly 8 years of experience in office administration. She holds a holds a B.A. in English Education from Buffalo State College and an M.S. in Secondary English Education from Buffalo State College. Before coming to the Chamber, Ms. Lannon worked for USTA Eastern as the Adult Competition Manager.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Jordyn Coitino, of Yorktown Hts, Graduated from The University of Tampa
Jordyn Coitino, of Yorktown Hts, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 16. Coitino earned a Curriculum and Instruction degree. The commencement ceremony included 985 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by Kim Morris, assistant professor of health sciences and human performance, and the student challenge speaker.
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
Ridgefield resident Frederick W. Martsen, 83, has Died
Frederick W. Martsen, age 83 of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Danbury Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Ware, MA. on May 26, 1939, to Alfred Martsen and Lillian (Wiitala) Martsen. He was the loving husband of Louise V. (Gasiorek) Martsen, who were married in 1961 and celebrated 61 years of marriage last August.
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox and Kerry Gavin Principals
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointments of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as principal of Hamilton Avenue School and Mr. Kerry Gavin as principal of Cos Cob School, effective July 1. Both were named interim principals at their respective schools on July 29, 2022. “This is a...
Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut partners with businesses to exhibit work of local artists
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut continues to collaborate with two local organizations to support artists and engage community. Hancock Hall, a nursing home that specializes in short-term rehab, long-term care, and respite care, will show the photography of Terrence Tougas, a retired chemist who says that in his “second career” he works “to capture the more intimate aspects of a place. While I appreciate iconic scenes, I relish the ordinary aspects of day-to-day life wherever I am. My work centers on locality and the imprint of humanity of that space.”
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Milford Recreation is HIRING for Summer Positions Including Lifeguards and Playground Counselors!
Are you looking for summer employment opportunities? Look no further than Milford Recreation!. Hiring Counselors for the 2023 Summer Playground Program!. The Recreation Department is looking for dedicated and responsible counselors who have experience working with children. The program will run from June 26th to August 4th, we are looking...
Ridgefield Chamber's Annual State-of-the-Town with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16, Tickets and Award Nominations Available Now!
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State-of-the-Town Address with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16th, 7:30-9AM, at Lounsbury House. In addition to the First Selectman’s Address, the Chamber will also be recognizing local individuals who have gone above and beyond this past year serving their community (all of whom have been nominated and voted on by town residents).
Friday’s warm weather breaks Connecticut records
Conn. (WTNH) — The warm weather rolling in is breaking Connecticut records and setting the stage for an early spring, just like Chuckles the state groundhog predicted. February does not feel like its usual chilly self, and the beautiful weather on Friday certainly proved it. On Friday, temperatures are soaring to new highs for a […]
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
