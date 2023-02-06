The show has book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and is based on a novel by Roy Horniman. Julie Zaffarano directs the PCS production. Monty Navarro has no money, and he has no love in his life. What he does have, he finds out, is a chance to become the Earl of Highhurst. Can Monty scheme to eliminate his unsuspecting relatives and rise to the earlship without getting caught? And will status bring him the love he seeks?

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO