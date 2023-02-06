Paul Schrader Doesn’t Understand ‘The Last Of Us’ Hype & Calls Episode 3 “Super Shmaltzy Gay Bro Euthanasia Melo”

Read full article on original website
‘Little Dixie’ Review: Frank Grillo’s Latest Is Another Gritty ‘Taken’-Esque Revenge Flick
The start of the year is never a good time for movies, so it’s a good thing we can count on dads to save the day periodically. Starting with “Taken” a decade ago, fathers have become the go-to action heroes, saviors who will go to any lengths to right wrongs and rescue lives. The latest example of this is “Little Dixie,” a February release that pins an increasingly hostile father against a Mexican cartel.
‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Trailer: Idris Elba’s Famous Detective Leads His Own Netflix Movie
Can John Luther find redemption? The popular series “Luther” ended its run in 2019 with a startling conclusion. Now, Netflix is introducing another chapter in the story with the film “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” It follows the title character as he makes yet another life-changing decision; freeing himself from prison is only the beginning as Luther pursues a familiar killer intent on a reign of terror. “The Fallen Sun” utilizes much of the lore the series built up over a decade ago.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Queen Camilla receives very special note with important invitation for Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla was asked to pass on a special invitation to Princess Charlotte
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
James Gunn’s DC Slate Is Ambitious & Interesting But Is That Enough? [The Playlist Podcast]
Last week, the long wait for news about what James Gunn and Peter Safran had up their sleeves with the new DC Studios film and TV slate was over, as the duo presented a total of 10 projects that will bring to life a new era of the DCU. Characters like Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and the Green Lanterns are all expected to factor heavily into the plans moving forward, but is that enough to compete with the likes of Marvel Studios, and more importantly, is it enough to turn the tides of a failing superhero brand? That’s what we discuss in this new episode of The Playlist Podcast.
‘Air’ Trailer: Ben Affleck Returns To Directing With A Nike Drama Co-Starring Matt Damon & Arriving In April
After acquiring MGM in early 2022, Amazon Studios is now shaping to become a theatrical force in the film landscape for some of its biggest productions. While streaming services frequently release some of their high-profile movies in select theatres to qualify for awards consideration, Ben Affleck’s “Air” will be the first movie distributed by a streaming service to have a wide and long theatrical release. Unlike Netflix, which pulled the plug on “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” a week after its theatrical debut, Amazon plans to release “Air” in theatres for a substantial amount of time.
Harrison Ford Defends ‘Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull’ Hate: “Where Are Those Critics Now?”
Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones” franchise is generally well-beloved, and yes, it has its mystical, supernatural, and paranormal elements—see the end of “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade” or even, hell, the end of “Raiders Of The Lost Ark.” Geez, there were all kinds of wild iterations that almost made it to the screen like “Indiana Jones and the Saucermen from Mars,” Frank Darabont’s “Indiana Jones and The City of The Gods,” but for whatever reason, the alien elements in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull,” were a bridge too far for most audiences. The film famously “nuked the fridge,” a modern-day analogy for “jumping the shark,” and audiences at the time generally thought the film’s disregard of realism in favor of wild fantasy was just too much.
‘You’ Season 4 Review: The Netflix Serial Killer Thriller Continues To Reinvent Itself
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Joe Goldberg wants to change. At the outset of the fourth season of Netflix’s show “You,” the stalker and serial killer protagonist, played by Penn Badgley, has once again absconded from his past life, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. His inner monologue, equal parts enjoyably sardonic and disgustingly disturbed, assures viewers that no, for real, this time, he’s going to lie low and stop killing people. Four cities and a dozen murder cover-ups in, though, this is a laughable resolution that the show conveys with a knowing wink and nod. But if Joe can’t change, at least “You” can; its fourth season, which will be split into two five-episode parts on Netflix, is a vast improvement over the lackluster storyline that preceded it.
‘Devil’s Peak’ Trailer: Robin Wright & Son Hopper Penn Star In Ben Young’s Appalachian Crime Drama On February 17
What better way to bring angst to a family drama than cast a mother-son duo in its central roles? That’s what Robin Wright and her son Hopper Penn do in “Devil’s Peak,” an upcoming small-town crime thriller about a young man torn between family ties and the girl he loves.
‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Super Bowl TV Spot: The TTRPG Adaptation Hits Theaters Everywhere On March 31
Can’t wait until “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” has its world premiere at South By Southwest in Austin on March 10? Well, here’s a new TV spot for the film to tide things over, exclusively for Super Bowl LVII. Chris Pines leads the film’s ensemble...
‘Swarm’ Teaser: Danny Glover & Janine Nabers’ Upcoming Prime Video Series Explores The Dark Side Of Fandom
About two years ago, Donald Glover signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. And now, his first output from that deal is ready to go: “Swarm,” which premieres at SXSW next month. Co-created by Glover and showrunner Janine Nabers, “Swarm” follows Dre, an obsessive young fan of a...
Kristen Stewart Will Play Susan Sontag In Kirsten Johnson’s Upcoming Meta Documentary, Which Starts Filming At Berlin 2023
Kristen Stewart is no stranger to biopics, with “Seberg” in 2019 and “Spencer” in 2021. Now she has another to add to her upcoming projects, but this one has a meta twist. Variety reports (via Screen Daily) that Stewart will star as the writer and intellectual Susan Sontag in Kirsten Johnson‘s next film, the director’s follow-up to 2016’s “Cameraperson‘ and 2020’s “Dick Johnson Is Dead.”
Brendan Fraser Says Golden Globes Nomination “Doesn’t Matter” & Called The Award A “Hood Ornament”
Brendan Fraser is having a moment right now. After his acclaimed performance in “The Whale,” he’s gone on to earn a ton of awards recognition, including the recently announced Oscars nom for Best Actor. However, one of the awards he was nominated for, a Golden Globe, did not excite him. In fact, he didn’t think the results of that nomination mattered at all.
Pam Grier Turned Down David O. Russell’s Offer For A Cameo In ‘Amsterdam,’ Details Why Last Project With The Director With Robert De Niro Got Scrapped
If Pam Grier and David O. Russell work together, it will be tailor-made for the actress’ talents and not a simple cameo. In a new interview with EW, Greier said she turned down Russell’s offer to write her a small role in “Amsterdam” after another project with the director fell through. And the actress also explained why that series project with Russell never happened. Short answer? It imploded after the allegations against Harvey Weinstein broke in 2017.
‘Somebody I Used To Know’ Review: Alison Brie & Dave Franco’s Rom-Com Isn’t Worth Catching Up With
Even though it’s just a two-hour drive between Seattle and Leavenworth, arriving in the picturesque, Bavarian-themed town is meant to feel like you’ve landed in an entirely different country. The aggressively artificial village — complete with an annual Oktoberfest celebration — is not the obvious setting for a rom-com, but it’s an unintentionally inspired one. I can only imagine that nothing ever feels quite real in Leavenworth, but everyone appears to be having a good time regardless, and that’s the general experience of sitting through “Somebody I Used To Know.” There’s not a single moment in the film that is palpably authentic or genuinely romantic, but the ensemble nonetheless puts their pluckiest foot forward.
‘Fast X’ Trailer: Vin Diesel’s Crew Takes On Jason Momoa & Brie Larson In The Latest Street Racing Saga Film
What’s the most popular cinematic franchise in the world right now? The answer seems murkier than it did two years ago. The formerly preeminent “Star Wars” universe has shifted to episodic TV with Disney+ series like “Andor” and “The Mandalorian.” Meanwhile, Marvel Entertainment’s movie empire slumped a bit in 2022 despite decent turnouts for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
