The Verge

The best TVs to buy for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl comes at a point on the calendar when last year’s TVs are all being heavily discounted and this year’s models — only recently announced at CES — are about to start shipping if they haven’t already. We’ve got you covered on the deals front, but here, I’m going to list off some great TVs that earn our recommendation regardless of whether they’re on sale.
The Verge

Sonos CEO says Amazon, Google aren’t ‘doing anything interesting’ in audio

During Sonos’ Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence expressed the usual optimism about his company’s financial performance, sales momentum, and upcoming product roadmap. This man really loves the word “flywheel,” folks. But he also took clear jabs at Big Tech competitors, including Amazon, Google, and Apple, for barely putting up a fight in recent months.
The Verge

WiiM’s Mini and Pro are the Chromecast Audio’s true successors

About a year or so ago, I decided to network all my speakers together to be able to do multiroom audio. I gave myself a set of simple parameters. Namely:. It must be able to work with my own speakers. It must be able to work synchronized in multiple rooms.
CBS News

Best TVs under $500 in 2023

It's a great time to upgrade to a new TV or add an additional TV to your house. There are a ton of top-rated TVs on sale now for under $500, including 4K TVs, smart TVs, QLED TVs, LED TVs and more. The best TVs under $500 in 2023 all have at least a four-star rating or higher and feature many positive reviews. We've found TVs for every budget, including the best TVs under $500, the best TVs under $400, the best TVs under $300 and even a TV for just $98. 43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from...
The Verge

Amazon’s sleep tracking Halo Rise lamp is $40 off once again

Buying Amazon’s Halo Rise is kind of like purchasing a smart alarm clock, a sunrise lamp, and a contactless sleep tracker at the same time. The versatile gadget can function as all three and offers great value for your money, especially since it’s available at an all-time low of $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy right now.
CNET

iOS 16.3: Try These New iPhone Features Now

Apple released iOS 16.3 in January, and the update includes some bug fixes and security updates to make your iPhone run smoother. The update also brings some useful new features to your iPhone, like security keys and an update to emergency SOS via satellite. The iOS 16.3 update was released...
Motley Fool

Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
The Verge

Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end

Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues

Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
CNET

Grab Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells Starting at Just $20

Video doorbells are a smart, low-cost way to add some security to your home. They can give you a real-time view of your entryway and alert you when visitors or packages arrive. Now through Feb. 16, you can get grade-A refurbished Ring video doorbells for as low as $20 while supplies last.
The Verge

YouTuber mods a USB-C port into the AirPods Pro and wants to help you do the same

Engineer and YouTuber Ken Pillonel modded the AirPods Pro to swap out the proprietary Lightning connector for USB-C after making similar mods to the iPhone X and non-pro AirPods. Like his previous projects, the USB-C AirPods Pro schematics will be open sourced via GitGub, but this time, Pillonel is going a step further and will actually be selling his custom PCB in the hope that it’ll encourage more people to attempt the mod themselves.
The Verge

Spotify now lets you exclude certain playlists from its recommendations

Spotify is rolling out a feature that will let you tell it to ignore music in certain playlists when it’s deciding what type of music you like. The feature is called Exclude From Your Taste Profile, and the company is pitching it as a way to keep your recommendations from getting overrun by “songs and artists that don’t fit” your general listening habits.
CNET

SanDisk's Extreme Pro 2TB SSD Is Down to Its Best-Ever Price Today Only

Keeping an up to date backup of your data is crucial, whether you're working on a big project or simply holding on to a few important pictures. If you've been shopping for external storage, you won't want to miss this one-day deal at Best Buy on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD. It's discounted by $95 right now, meaning you'll pay just $200 to bring home this pocket-sized external hard drive. But this deal will expire tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag one at this all-time low price. Amazon is also matching the deal.

