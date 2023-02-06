Read full article on original website
The Verge
The best TVs to buy for the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl comes at a point on the calendar when last year’s TVs are all being heavily discounted and this year’s models — only recently announced at CES — are about to start shipping if they haven’t already. We’ve got you covered on the deals front, but here, I’m going to list off some great TVs that earn our recommendation regardless of whether they’re on sale.
The Verge
Sonos CEO says Amazon, Google aren’t ‘doing anything interesting’ in audio
During Sonos’ Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence expressed the usual optimism about his company’s financial performance, sales momentum, and upcoming product roadmap. This man really loves the word “flywheel,” folks. But he also took clear jabs at Big Tech competitors, including Amazon, Google, and Apple, for barely putting up a fight in recent months.
The Verge
WiiM’s Mini and Pro are the Chromecast Audio’s true successors
About a year or so ago, I decided to network all my speakers together to be able to do multiroom audio. I gave myself a set of simple parameters. Namely:. It must be able to work with my own speakers. It must be able to work synchronized in multiple rooms.
Best TVs under $500 in 2023
It's a great time to upgrade to a new TV or add an additional TV to your house. There are a ton of top-rated TVs on sale now for under $500, including 4K TVs, smart TVs, QLED TVs, LED TVs and more. The best TVs under $500 in 2023 all have at least a four-star rating or higher and feature many positive reviews. We've found TVs for every budget, including the best TVs under $500, the best TVs under $400, the best TVs under $300 and even a TV for just $98. 43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from...
The Verge
Amazon’s sleep tracking Halo Rise lamp is $40 off once again
Buying Amazon’s Halo Rise is kind of like purchasing a smart alarm clock, a sunrise lamp, and a contactless sleep tracker at the same time. The versatile gadget can function as all three and offers great value for your money, especially since it’s available at an all-time low of $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy right now.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
CNET
iOS 16.3: Try These New iPhone Features Now
Apple released iOS 16.3 in January, and the update includes some bug fixes and security updates to make your iPhone run smoother. The update also brings some useful new features to your iPhone, like security keys and an update to emergency SOS via satellite. The iOS 16.3 update was released...
Motley Fool
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
The Verge
Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
CNBC
What will TV look like in three years? These industry insiders share their predictions
CNBC asked media insiders, including Barry Diller, Bela Bajaria, Jeff Zucker and Bill Simmons, for their predictions about what TV will be like in three years. They also weighed in on which companies will dominate streaming and how big a role sports and gambling will play. "It will continue to...
The Verge
Google’s head of VR is leaving to form an AI company with the former co-CEO of Salesforce
Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of its forward-looking Labs division, is leaving the company to found an AI startup, as announced in a post on Bavor’s LinkedIn on Wednesday. Longtime Verge readers may recognize Bavor as the face of many of Google’s virtual reality and augmented reality plans,...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues
Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
CNET
Grab Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells Starting at Just $20
Video doorbells are a smart, low-cost way to add some security to your home. They can give you a real-time view of your entryway and alert you when visitors or packages arrive. Now through Feb. 16, you can get grade-A refurbished Ring video doorbells for as low as $20 while supplies last.
The Verge
Google shows off new AI search features, but a ChatGPT rival is still weeks away
Google demoed its latest advances in AI search at a live event in Paris on Wednesday — but the features pale in comparison to Microsoft’s announcement yesterday of the “new Bing,” which the company has demoed extensively to the press and offered limited public access to.
Warner Discovery Changes Plans for HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Platform
Warner Bros. Discovery is making changes to a streaming platform that doesn't even exist yet.
The Verge
YouTuber mods a USB-C port into the AirPods Pro and wants to help you do the same
Engineer and YouTuber Ken Pillonel modded the AirPods Pro to swap out the proprietary Lightning connector for USB-C after making similar mods to the iPhone X and non-pro AirPods. Like his previous projects, the USB-C AirPods Pro schematics will be open sourced via GitGub, but this time, Pillonel is going a step further and will actually be selling his custom PCB in the hope that it’ll encourage more people to attempt the mod themselves.
The Verge
Spotify now lets you exclude certain playlists from its recommendations
Spotify is rolling out a feature that will let you tell it to ignore music in certain playlists when it’s deciding what type of music you like. The feature is called Exclude From Your Taste Profile, and the company is pitching it as a way to keep your recommendations from getting overrun by “songs and artists that don’t fit” your general listening habits.
The Verge
Meta found a leaker who shared details about its unannounced VR headsets with a YouTuber
A version of this story was first published in yesterday’s edition of my Command Line newsletter. A monthslong leak investigation by Meta has uncovered the source behind renders of the company’s unannounced VR headsets that were published last year by a YouTuber named Brad Lynch. Meta CTO Andrew...
CNET
SanDisk's Extreme Pro 2TB SSD Is Down to Its Best-Ever Price Today Only
Keeping an up to date backup of your data is crucial, whether you're working on a big project or simply holding on to a few important pictures. If you've been shopping for external storage, you won't want to miss this one-day deal at Best Buy on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD. It's discounted by $95 right now, meaning you'll pay just $200 to bring home this pocket-sized external hard drive. But this deal will expire tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to snag one at this all-time low price. Amazon is also matching the deal.
