Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Dustin Johnson's family respond to Jordan Spieth's comments
Jordan Spieth sang Dustin Johnson's praises last week, describing the LIV Golf League player as a "Hall of Famer" that didn't create controversy. Spieth was speaking before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was eventually won by Justin Rose after his last-minute equipment switch. Pebble Beach was a venue in...
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Friday's Sports In Brief
LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
Percentages: FG .565, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Okoro 1-3, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-4, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2, LeVert 2, Wade). Steals: 9...
PHS boys clinch title outright; Panthers deny Monache girls of perfect EYL season
The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS. Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman...
Detroit 138, San Antonio 131
Percentages: FG .421, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Graham 6-16, Branham 4-8, Dieng 1-2, Wesley 1-2, Collins 1-3, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-2, Roby 0-2, S.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates-Diop 3). Turnovers: 17 (Wesley 4, Bates-Diop 3, Branham 3, Dieng 2, Roby 2,...
Memphis 128, Minnesota 107
MINNESOTA (107) Anderson 4-6 2-2 12, McDaniels 2-10 0-0 6, Gobert 2-4 4-4 8, Conley 3-7 2-2 9, Edwards 8-19 0-0 17, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 5-8 0-0 12, Reid 4-7 0-0 10, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-1 0-2 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 9-16 0-0 21, Rivers 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 41-88 10-12 107.
Temple visits Williams and Memphis
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
Boston 127, Charlotte 116
Percentages: FG .484, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Rozier 3-8, Washington 2-3, Ball 2-7, Smith Jr. 1-3, McGowens 0-1, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Washington 3, M.Williams, Smith Jr., Thor). Turnovers: 13 (Ball 5, Smith Jr. 2, Thor 2, Washington 2, McGowens, Richards).
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
Percentages: FG .489, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Hardy 4-5, Bullock 3-5, Irving 3-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Wood 2-4, Green 2-6, Wright IV 1-2, Pinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Green 2, Irving 2, Powell 2, Bullock, Hardy, Pinson). Steals: 4 (Hardaway...
Dayton 70, Saint Louis 56
SAINT LOUIS (16-9) Hargrove 2-6 2-2 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 4-9 2-2 10, Jimerson 4-10 1-2 11, Perkins 5-11 4-5 17, Pickett 3-8 0-0 6, Parker 1-5 2-2 4, Forrester 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-13 56. DAYTON (17-9) Camara...
California 72, Arizona St. 61
CALIFORNIA (12-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Curry 2-6, Tuitele 1-1, Martin 1-7, McIntosh 1-2, Mastrov 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Onyiah 1) Turnovers: 20 (Ortiz 5, McIntosh 4, Lutje Schipholt 3, Onyiah 3, Tuitele 2, Curry 1, Langarita 1, Mastrov 1) Steals: 5 (Tuitele 2, Lutje...
AIR FORCE 89, NEW MEXICO 77
Percentages: FG .509, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Mashburn 2-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allick, Dent, Forsling, Udeze). Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, Allick 2, Dent 2, Mashburn 2, Jenkins, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Dent 3, Johnson 2, Forsling, Udeze). Technical Fouls:...
OHIO 90, AKRON 81
Percentages: FG .500, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Castaneda 6-10, Hankerson 3-7, N.Johnson 1-2, T.Johnson 1-2, S.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Freeman 3, Hankerson, Tribble). Turnovers: 12 (Freeman 3, N.Johnson 3, Castaneda 2, Clarke, Hankerson, S.Hunter, Tribble). Steals: 5 (Hankerson 2, N.Johnson 2,...
