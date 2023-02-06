ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson's family respond to Jordan Spieth's comments

Jordan Spieth sang Dustin Johnson's praises last week, describing the LIV Golf League player as a "Hall of Famer" that didn't create controversy. Spieth was speaking before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was eventually won by Justin Rose after his last-minute equipment switch. Pebble Beach was a venue in...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Sports In Brief

LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

Percentages: FG .565, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Okoro 1-3, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-4, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2, LeVert 2, Wade). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 138, San Antonio 131

Percentages: FG .421, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Graham 6-16, Branham 4-8, Dieng 1-2, Wesley 1-2, Collins 1-3, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-2, Roby 0-2, S.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates-Diop 3). Turnovers: 17 (Wesley 4, Bates-Diop 3, Branham 3, Dieng 2, Roby 2,...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 128, Minnesota 107

MINNESOTA (107) Anderson 4-6 2-2 12, McDaniels 2-10 0-0 6, Gobert 2-4 4-4 8, Conley 3-7 2-2 9, Edwards 8-19 0-0 17, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 5-8 0-0 12, Reid 4-7 0-0 10, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-1 0-2 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 9-16 0-0 21, Rivers 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 41-88 10-12 107.
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Temple visits Williams and Memphis

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Boston 127, Charlotte 116

Percentages: FG .484, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Rozier 3-8, Washington 2-3, Ball 2-7, Smith Jr. 1-3, McGowens 0-1, Thor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Washington 3, M.Williams, Smith Jr., Thor). Turnovers: 13 (Ball 5, Smith Jr. 2, Thor 2, Washington 2, McGowens, Richards).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Percentages: FG .489, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Hardy 4-5, Bullock 3-5, Irving 3-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Wood 2-4, Green 2-6, Wright IV 1-2, Pinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Green 2, Irving 2, Powell 2, Bullock, Hardy, Pinson). Steals: 4 (Hardaway...
Porterville Recorder

Dayton 70, Saint Louis 56

SAINT LOUIS (16-9) Hargrove 2-6 2-2 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 4-9 2-2 10, Jimerson 4-10 1-2 11, Perkins 5-11 4-5 17, Pickett 3-8 0-0 6, Parker 1-5 2-2 4, Forrester 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-13 56. DAYTON (17-9) Camara...
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

California 72, Arizona St. 61

CALIFORNIA (12-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Curry 2-6, Tuitele 1-1, Martin 1-7, McIntosh 1-2, Mastrov 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Onyiah 1) Turnovers: 20 (Ortiz 5, McIntosh 4, Lutje Schipholt 3, Onyiah 3, Tuitele 2, Curry 1, Langarita 1, Mastrov 1) Steals: 5 (Tuitele 2, Lutje...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

AIR FORCE 89, NEW MEXICO 77

Percentages: FG .509, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Mashburn 2-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allick, Dent, Forsling, Udeze). Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, Allick 2, Dent 2, Mashburn 2, Jenkins, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Dent 3, Johnson 2, Forsling, Udeze). Technical Fouls:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Porterville Recorder

OHIO 90, AKRON 81

Percentages: FG .500, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Castaneda 6-10, Hankerson 3-7, N.Johnson 1-2, T.Johnson 1-2, S.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Freeman 3, Hankerson, Tribble). Turnovers: 12 (Freeman 3, N.Johnson 3, Castaneda 2, Clarke, Hankerson, S.Hunter, Tribble). Steals: 5 (Hankerson 2, N.Johnson 2,...
AKRON, OH

