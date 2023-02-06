ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubert, NC

neusenews.com

Two arrested in execution of warrant by KPD and LCSO

KINSTON — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SRT team and...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after the search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Kinston. He was […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in attempted break-in at Carteret County business

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects they said were involved in the attempted breaking and entering of a business on Wednesday. Three people can be seen in the two videos. The individuals are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning for an attempted […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville man charged with indecent exposure

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man wanted in connection to several indecent exposure incidents was arrested Tuesday, officials announced Thursday. Police said they identified Treyon Lamont Jordan, 31, as the suspect in at least four occurrences of indecent exposure that happened between January 2022 and February 2023 in Jacksonville. Jordan was arrested without incident. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff asks for assistance identifying suspects

CEDAR POINT - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying three individuals connected to an attempted breaking and entering at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at 1021 Cedar Point Blvd. In video footage...
CEDAR POINT, NC
WITN

Officers need your help to find this missing Goldsboro teen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night. Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 8, 9 & 10

Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

SBI assists in homicide investigation following Wallace man’s death

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man’s suspicious death has sparked a homicide investigation in the East. Wallace police found the body of a 23-year-old man at 127 Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday. He has been identified as Rocky Valentin. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County courthouse cupola to be lit in blue in memory of plane crash victims

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s courthouse cupola will be illuminated in blue beginning at sunset Friday evening in memory of the Down East residents who died in a plane crash near Drum Inlet as they were coming back from an annual youth hunt on Feb. 13, 2022. The courthouse cupola will remain illuminated in blue until Tuesday evening.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
KINSTON, NC

