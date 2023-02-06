Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
Two arrested in execution of warrant by KPD and LCSO
KINSTON — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SRT team and...
Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after the search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Kinston. He was […]
WITN
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
Suspects wanted in attempted break-in at Carteret County business
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects they said were involved in the attempted breaking and entering of a business on Wednesday. Three people can be seen in the two videos. The individuals are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning for an attempted […]
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
Jacksonville man charged with indecent exposure
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man wanted in connection to several indecent exposure incidents was arrested Tuesday, officials announced Thursday. Police said they identified Treyon Lamont Jordan, 31, as the suspect in at least four occurrences of indecent exposure that happened between January 2022 and February 2023 in Jacksonville. Jordan was arrested without incident. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff asks for assistance identifying suspects
CEDAR POINT - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying three individuals connected to an attempted breaking and entering at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at 1021 Cedar Point Blvd. In video footage...
WITN
Officers need your help to find this missing Goldsboro teen
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night. Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police...
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
WITN
Lenoir County man arrested on multiple drug charges, sheriff’s office working to take the property
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on several drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on property they’re working to seize under the nuisance abatement ordinance. Sheriff Jackie Rogers says the property in question in the 600 block...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 8, 9 & 10
Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
WITN
SBI assists in homicide investigation following Wallace man’s death
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man’s suspicious death has sparked a homicide investigation in the East. Wallace police found the body of a 23-year-old man at 127 Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday. He has been identified as Rocky Valentin. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County courthouse cupola to be lit in blue in memory of plane crash victims
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s courthouse cupola will be illuminated in blue beginning at sunset Friday evening in memory of the Down East residents who died in a plane crash near Drum Inlet as they were coming back from an annual youth hunt on Feb. 13, 2022. The courthouse cupola will remain illuminated in blue until Tuesday evening.
WITN
Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the East is facing a slew of felony charges after deputies tried to make a traffic stop and he drove off. According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Meadows, 31, was initially pulled over for a registration violation on Saturday.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
WITN
Teen charged in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
Comments / 3