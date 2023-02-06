Michigan State basketball vs. Maryland: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball hosts Maryland in an important Big Ten matchup on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans enter this home matchup looking to get things back on track after losing to Rutgers on Saturday. Michigan State has dropped two straight and has lost five of their last seven games. The Spartans are 14-9 overall and 6-6 in Big Ten play this year.

Maryland, on the flip side, enters this game playing really well as of late. The Terps have won four straight games, with each victory coming by double-digits. Maryland is 16-7 overall and 7-5 in Big Ten play this year.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Maryland:

Date: Feb. 7, 2023

Feb. 7, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Maryland:

Fast start and strong finish for Spartans: Michigan State has failed to get off to a good start in each of their last three games and failed to put together a strong finish in three of their last four games. So, it’s not surprise why Michigan State is 1-3 in that four-game stretch. Michigan State has struggled to play a complete 40 minutes all season long and I’m not expecting that to be the case on Tuesday, but I would love to see them at least win the first five and the last five minutes of the game. If they do, I like their chances at winning the game as well.

Getting Malik Hall going: Hall is still working his way back from injury so I expect him to have some rough games as we saw on Saturday against Rutgers. He was 1-for-9 from the field, finishing with four points against the Scarlet Knights. That offensive performance won’t cut it against Maryland as Michigan State needs Hall to be at his best for them to be at their best as well.

Team with better guard play wins: Both Maryland and Michigan State boost strong guard play, which is why both are currently in good position to make the NCAA Tournament. Neither team has a ton of size up front so this game will surely come down to who gets the most out of their skilled back courts.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU 72, Maryland 66

I originally had Maryland winning this game as I’m simply not confident in the Spartans ability to win a big game right now. But after diving more into this game, I feel like Maryland is a good matchup for the Spartans. The home court advantage is the difference in a much-needed victory for Michigan State.

