Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
Hepatitis E Virus Cell Entry Demystified
Although hepatitis E is a common disease, little is known about the life cycle of the virus. Initial findings on how it manages to infect cells are reported by a team from Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg in the journal Hepatology from 7. February 2023. A protein called EGFR, short for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor, plays a decisive role in the penetration of virus particles into cells. This finding could open up new treatment options against hepatitis E, since there are already approved drugs against EGFR that inhibit the activity of this receptor.
Bio-Rad and Element Biosciences Partner To Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, have announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer. The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform’s novel...
Do Extremely High Earners Have Extremely High IQ?
People with higher incomes also score higher on IQ-tests – up to a point. At high incomes the relationship plateaus and the top 1% score even slightly lower on the test than those whose incomes rank right below them. This suggests that one cannot infer high intelligence from high income, shows a new study from Linköping University published in the European Sociological Review.
Secrets of Strep A Virulence Revealed
Griffith University researchers have unlocked one of the secrets as to why some forms of Strep A are associated with severe invasive infection. Invasive Strep A diseases are responsible for more than 163,000 deaths each year globally and a recent increase in cases of invasive Strep A disease has been observed in Victoria, New South Wales and internationally.
Can We Teach Algorithms To Compensate for Their Own Bias?
In recent years, employers have tried a variety of technological fixes to combat algorithm bias — the tendency of hiring and recruiting algorithms to screen out job applicants by race or gender. They may want to try a new approach, according to a new study by Maria De-Arteaga, Texas...
Mosquito’s Chromosomes Organize as “Liquid Crystals”
When it comes to DNA, one pesky mosquito turns out to be a rebel among species. Researchers at Rice University’s Center for Theoretical Biological Physics (CTBP) are among the pioneers of a new approach to studying DNA. Instead of focusing on chromosomes as linear sequences of genetic code, they’re looking for clues on how their folded 3D shapes might determine gene expression and regulation.
Source of Childhood Cancer Patients’ Accelerated Aging Uncovered
Childhood cancer survivors age biologically faster than their peers, developing chronic health conditions much earlier in life. Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital uncovered associations between cancer treatments and an accumulation of acquired mutations in subpopulations of blood cells. This accumulation is an indicator of accelerated aging called clonal hematopoiesis. They found these associations using the most well-characterized group of long-term survivors of pediatric cancer, the St. Jude LIFE Study cohort. The findings were published today in Cancer Discovery.
Viral Evolution: Changing Priorities Under Environmental Cues
Human host–virus co-evolution has been occurring for hundreds of thousands of years, since the dawn of modern humans. The evidence of human viral infection is even imprinted in our DNA, where, for example, remnants of retroviruses from previous infection can be observed. Today, host–virus evolution continues, shaped and molded by environmental cues that apply selective pressures on the mutating virus, favoring the variants that are the most fit to survive in the shifting landscape. Sometimes, mutations that help a virus survive some situations, e.g., within a host during chronic infection, exact a toll on fitness under different circumstances, e.g., between host transmission. Thus, changing host conditions dictate viral evolution.
Drug Shows Promise Against “Unreachable Itch” Condition
Difelikefalin – a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating itching associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) – has shown promise against the nerve disorder notalgia paresthetica (NP) in a clinical trial. The research is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Innovative Method Developed for Specializing and Purifying Stem Cells Into Interneurons
Injury to the spinal cord often leads life-changing disability, with decreased or complete loss of sensation and movement below the site of injury. From drugs to transplantation, there are many scientific advances aiming to restore function following spinal cord injury. One promising approach is the use of stem cell-derived neurons...
Schools of Fish Process Information Like the Brain
What do the brain and a school of fish have in common? They are both capable of efficient collective information processing, although each unit within them only has access to local information. In the brain, it is the stimuli from 86 billion neurons that form the basis for information processing; in the shoal, it is the decisions of each individual on how to move and interact with neighbors. However, little is known about how biological systems like the brain or a swarm of fish manage to optimally bring together a multitude of individual pieces of information from different locations. There is a hypothesis according to which the best performance of the brain lies at the border between order and chaos, in the state of so-called criticality. Researchers of the Cluster of Excellence "Science of Intelligence" from Humboldt-Universität (HU), the Technical University of Berlin (TU), and IGB have now been able to demonstrate this hypothesis on a large school of fish. The study was published in Nature Physics.
Researchers Block Allergic Reactions to Peanuts in Mice
In a new study, researchers were successful in preventing allergic reactions to peanuts in mice using an allergen-specific inhibitor molecule. The research is published in Science Translational Medicine. A tough nut to crack. An estimated 1.1% of the US population are thought to have severe (and possibly even fatal) allergic...
New Cell Model for the Human Lung Developed
Before new drugs can be tested in animal experiments and later in clinical trials, they must undergo a large number of laboratory tests. This involves the use of so-called cell lines, i.e. human or animal cells of a specific tissue that can be cultivated in the laboratory. A team led by Prof Claus-Michael Lehr of the Helmholtz Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland (HIPS) has now developed a novel human lung cell line that should enable much more accurate predictions of the behavior of active substances or dosage forms in humans than previous systems. The cell line could be used, among other things, in the development of drugs against SARS-CoV-2. The scientists published their results in the journal Advanced Science.
Brain Fluid May Play an Unexpected Role in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The brain floats in a sea of fluid that cushions it against injury, supplies it with nutrients and carries away waste. Disruptions to the normal ebb and flow of the fluid have been linked to neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and hydrocephalus, a disorder involving excess fluid around the brain.
Advances in Cancer Biology
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. Almost one in six deaths were attributable to cancer in 2020, and the incidence rate has been rising. Furthermore, recent estimates predict that as many as one in two people could develop a form of cancer in their lifetime. However, with advancements in our knowledge of cancer, ever more effective treatments and technologies are being developed which is helping to increase survival rates.
