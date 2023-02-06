Read full article on original website
Related
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
Porterville Recorder
Temple visits Williams and Memphis
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 4-game win streak into matchup with Carolina
New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (34-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -224, Rangers +187; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes trying to prolong a four-game win streak. Carolina has a 13-3-1...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
Percentages: FG .565, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Okoro 1-3, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-4, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2, LeVert 2, Wade). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
Stauber remains perfect as Blackhawks beat Coyotes 4-3 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — Jaxson Stauber is the first goaltender in Chicago Blackhawks history to win each of his first three NHL games. “It's pretty cool. ... Original Six team and so many great goalies, yeah, it feels good,” a smiling Stauber said. Stauber made 24 saves in his...
Porterville Recorder
Butler, Heat to visit Banchero, Magic
Miami Heat (31-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (23-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Miami in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. The Magic are 3-7 against division opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Paolo Banchero...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis visits Boston following Tatum's 41-point outing
Memphis Grizzlies (34-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (40-16, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 127-116 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics are 22-7 in home games. Boston is 16-...
Porterville Recorder
Dayton 70, Saint Louis 56
SAINT LOUIS (16-9) Hargrove 2-6 2-2 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 4-9 2-2 10, Jimerson 4-10 1-2 11, Perkins 5-11 4-5 17, Pickett 3-8 0-0 6, Parker 1-5 2-2 4, Forrester 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-13 56. DAYTON (17-9) Camara...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 128, Minnesota 107
MINNESOTA (107) Anderson 4-6 2-2 12, McDaniels 2-10 0-0 6, Gobert 2-4 4-4 8, Conley 3-7 2-2 9, Edwards 8-19 0-0 17, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 5-8 0-0 12, Reid 4-7 0-0 10, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-1 0-2 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 9-16 0-0 21, Rivers 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 41-88 10-12 107.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
Percentages: FG .489, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Hardy 4-5, Bullock 3-5, Irving 3-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Wood 2-4, Green 2-6, Wright IV 1-2, Pinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Green 2, Irving 2, Powell 2, Bullock, Hardy, Pinson). Steals: 4 (Hardaway...
Porterville Recorder
Tavares scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 3-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Friday night to snap a three-game road losing streak. Pierre Engvall also scored and Mitch Marner...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 3, Columbus 0
Columbus000—0 First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 22 (Marner, Bunting), 5:45 (pp). Third Period_2, Toronto, Engvall 11 (Kampf, Rielly), 7:49. 3, Toronto, Tavares 23 (Marner), 8:38. Shots on Goal_Toronto 14-14-13_41. Columbus 6-15-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 4; Columbus 0 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Samsonov 18-6-2 (30 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 8-10-3 (41-38).
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 138, San Antonio 131
Percentages: FG .421, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Graham 6-16, Branham 4-8, Dieng 1-2, Wesley 1-2, Collins 1-3, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-2, Roby 0-2, S.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates-Diop 3). Turnovers: 17 (Wesley 4, Bates-Diop 3, Branham 3, Dieng 2, Roby 2,...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO 90, AKRON 81
Percentages: FG .500, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Castaneda 6-10, Hankerson 3-7, N.Johnson 1-2, T.Johnson 1-2, S.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Freeman 3, Hankerson, Tribble). Turnovers: 12 (Freeman 3, N.Johnson 3, Castaneda 2, Clarke, Hankerson, S.Hunter, Tribble). Steals: 5 (Hankerson 2, N.Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Wright St. 83, N. Kentucky 65
N. KENTUCKY (15-11) Brandon 1-2 0-0 2, Rhodes 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-9 0-1 3, Vinson 7-14 2-2 19, Warrick 10-18 2-3 27, Faulkner 3-13 0-0 8, Sumler 1-3 0-0 3, Zorgvol 1-3 0-0 2, Pivorius 0-0 1-2 1, Wells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 5-8 65. WRIGHT ST. (16-11)
Comments / 0