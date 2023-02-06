ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

New York Post

Ohio residents urged to evacuate over fears of ‘catastrophic’ blast from train derailment

Residents who live near the scene of a fiery train derailment in northeastern Ohio are being urged to evacuate to safety — with officials warning that “catastrophic tanker failure” could cause an explosion that sends “deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed fears for the safety of people living within a mile of the site of Friday’s Norfolk Southern train crash, which sparked a fire that burned into Sunday night. “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker...
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Complex

Video Shows Reporter Being Arrested at Ohio Governor’s Press Conference

A reporter was filmed being arrested on Wednesday while covering the devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. ABC 6 writes that the incident took place inside an elementary school gymnasium, where Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, conducted a press conference. The briefing was reportedly scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. local time, but DeWine didn’t start addressing media until two hours later, when NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was scheduled to go live for Rush Hour.
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
1070 KHMO-AM

America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now

The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
