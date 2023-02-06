Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Related
Horror pics reveal fiery Ohio train derailment inferno after 50-car accident triggers huge explosion and hazmat response
A MASSIVE fire has erupted after a freight train derailed, forcing nearby residents to evacuate as flames engulf the area. About 50 train cars veered off the tracks near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line on Friday at around 9pm. The derailment caused the surrounding area in East Palestine, Ohio to burst...
Deadly Turnpike pile-up included banned vehicles: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a massive, deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike Christmas weekend involved vehicles that had been banned from the Turnpike that day due to severe weather.
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
Ohio residents urged to evacuate over fears of ‘catastrophic’ blast from train derailment
Residents who live near the scene of a fiery train derailment in northeastern Ohio are being urged to evacuate to safety — with officials warning that “catastrophic tanker failure” could cause an explosion that sends “deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed fears for the safety of people living within a mile of the site of Friday’s Norfolk Southern train crash, which sparked a fire that burned into Sunday night. “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker...
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
New Report Says Black Woman Sucked into Plane Engine Was ‘Warned’ Not to Get Close
A plane’s cooldown session ended in death. Courtney Edwards, a 34-year-old ground worker at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport, was sucked into the engine of a plane during her shift on December 31. According to a preliminary report published on Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the...
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Auto parts giant under investigation for tires it ‘knew could cause crashes and deaths’ yet didn’t recall for 20 years
GOODYEAR Tires is under criminal investigation over its G159 Recreational Vehicle tire produced between 1996 and 2003. The auto parts giant allegedly was aware that its G159 could fail and cause severe crashes but didn’t recall the product until 2020. Government officials are blaming the controversial tire for crashes...
Complex
Video Shows Reporter Being Arrested at Ohio Governor’s Press Conference
A reporter was filmed being arrested on Wednesday while covering the devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. ABC 6 writes that the incident took place inside an elementary school gymnasium, where Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, conducted a press conference. The briefing was reportedly scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. local time, but DeWine didn’t start addressing media until two hours later, when NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was scheduled to go live for Rush Hour.
Two establishments ordered closed by health department
Two establishments have been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. Fat Catz in Knoxville was operating without a valid health permit, operating while previously ordered closed and they refused entry for an inspection.
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
She Was The Most Powerful Woman In Ohio. But There Was One Big Problem She Couldn’t Fix.
Maureen O’Connor, former chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, is speaking out after the state's top Republicans repeatedly defied the court's orders.
Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object
Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois spotted the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering above their neighborhoods this week.
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The United States 'Doomsday Plane' is flying over the Midwest including Illinois for the first time in weeks and that's actually good news. To be clear, I don't have some classified government clearance to be alerted when the United States E-4B Nightwatch (aka "the Doomsday Plane") is in our airspace over Missouri and Illinois. It's public knowledge that's readily available on Flight Aware Radar. Here's the position that was reported as of this writing around 10:30am Central Time on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Videos Show Major Fire Raging in Ohio After Tanker Train Derails
Residents living within a mile of the fire have been evacuated by authorities.
Arrested journalist covering Ohio train derailment was 'just trying to do my job'
A journalist for NewsNation television station was arrested Wednesday in East Palestine, Ohio after a press conference about lifting evacuation orders related to a damaging train derailment. The correspondent, Evan Lambert, was recording a live broadcast for NewsNation around 5 p.m. and was arrested by law enforcement officers after he...
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
Comments / 0