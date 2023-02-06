CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for an area man who failed to return to the Crawford County Jail. According to Meadville-based State Police, 32-year-old Jacob Paul Pittsenbarger, of Meadville, was to return to confinement at the Crawford County Jail and failed to do so on Monday, February 6, around 5:40 p.m.

