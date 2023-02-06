ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing

No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspects in deadly Warren fire indicted

A special grand jury indictment has been submitted Thursday in Trumbull County Court against three suspects connected to a Warren arson that claimed the life of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone. Broadstone died in a Nevada Avenue house fire on January 19, police arrested Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo in connection to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges

A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles man suspected of sending obscene video to minors

A Niles man remains jailed on $100,000 bond after being arrested on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Thirty-year-old Philip Manfredi was arrested Wednesday at his Robbins Avenue apartment and booked into the county jail. According to police report, Manfredi allegedly sent an obscene video to a minor...
NILES, OH
explore venango

Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant for Inmate Who Failed to Return to Jail

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for an area man who failed to return to the Crawford County Jail. According to Meadville-based State Police, 32-year-old Jacob Paul Pittsenbarger, of Meadville, was to return to confinement at the Crawford County Jail and failed to do so on Monday, February 6, around 5:40 p.m.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

YourErie

Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County K-9 Hulk helped lead to over half a pound of methamphetamine being seized and the arrest of two people in a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office confirmed. K-9 Hulk’s handler conducted the traffic stop for a registration violation on SR-5 in Charlestown...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

