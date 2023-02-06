Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing
No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
WFMJ.com
Father, son accused of shooting Youngstown man indicted along with three other suspects
A father and son who are accused of shooting a Youngstown man were indicted in court on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and his father, 36-year-old Alexander Mercado were indicted on multiple charges. Mercado was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications and one count of Inciting Violence,...
WFMJ.com
Suspects in deadly Warren fire indicted
A special grand jury indictment has been submitted Thursday in Trumbull County Court against three suspects connected to a Warren arson that claimed the life of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone. Broadstone died in a Nevada Avenue house fire on January 19, police arrested Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo in connection to...
WFMJ.com
Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges
A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
Grand jury indicts men for egging on suspects in Campbell shooting
A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five men for their roles in the December shooting of a man in Campbell.
Woman jailed for leaving dog in closet to die asks for early release from jail
A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail.
Youngstown man facing new charges in connection to fatal Warren shooting
The Youngstown man charged in connection to Sunday's murder in Warren was indicted Thursday.
Hole discovered in county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
Mahoning County Indictments: Feb. 9, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
WFMJ.com
Court document sheds light on arrest of reporter at East Palestine derailment briefing
A reporter for a cable news organization is free on bond following his arrest during Wednesday’s media briefing announcing an end to the evacuation of the area around the East Palestine train derailment. According to an affidavit filed by East Palestine Police Detective Dan Haueter, 34-year-old Evan Lambert was...
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
No one was injured early today after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.
WFMJ.com
Niles man suspected of sending obscene video to minors
A Niles man remains jailed on $100,000 bond after being arrested on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Thirty-year-old Philip Manfredi was arrested Wednesday at his Robbins Avenue apartment and booked into the county jail. According to police report, Manfredi allegedly sent an obscene video to a minor...
Youngstown man pleads not guilty to murder charge
The Youngstown man charged in Sunday's deadly shooting in Warren appeared in court Wednesday
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
explore venango
Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant for Inmate Who Failed to Return to Jail
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for an area man who failed to return to the Crawford County Jail. According to Meadville-based State Police, 32-year-old Jacob Paul Pittsenbarger, of Meadville, was to return to confinement at the Crawford County Jail and failed to do so on Monday, February 6, around 5:40 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Update: Ohio AG to handle reporter arrest case at East Palestine derailment briefing
The News Nation reporter arrested and charged during an East Palestine derailment press conference Wednesday will have the case handled by the Ohio Attorney General's Office, press release stated Friday. According to an affidavit filed by East Palestine Police Detective Dan Haueter, 34-year-old Evan Lambert was booked into the county...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
cleveland19.com
2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine
CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County K-9 Hulk helped lead to over half a pound of methamphetamine being seized and the arrest of two people in a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office confirmed. K-9 Hulk’s handler conducted the traffic stop for a registration violation on SR-5 in Charlestown...
