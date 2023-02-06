FTX asks politicians to return donations, and Binance will suspend USD transfers: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Related
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch reportedly turned down multiple offers over $2 billion to buy Tubi as streamer reports record users and ad revenue
Lachlan Murdoch, son of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, rejected multiple offers for Tubi, the streamer Fox bought for $440 million in 2020.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
CNBC
Under Armour raises outlook as company defends high inventory level
Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
CNBC
Lawyers and advisors in FTX bankruptcy have billed nearly $20 million for 51 days of work
FTX's top bankruptcy, legal and financial advisors have billed the company more than $19.6 million in fees for work done in 2022, according to Tuesday bankruptcy court filings. More than $10 million of that was for work done in November 2022, as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire entered bankruptcy protection in...
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
CNBC
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock now after it's faltered the last 6 months
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what Jim is calling 'insidious' market action which he thinks is keeping Club members from joining the Nasdaq rally. Jim says one portfolio holding is a buy on continued weakness and shares some technical analysis that could lead to a breakout. Jim also says he's not feeling good about one company after an earnings miss, and gives insight into what to expect from some other names in the Charitable Trust reporting after the close today.
CNBC
34-year-old's startup, worth $1.5 billion and backed by Google, wants to make tutoring free for kids everywhere
As college prep season starts, some high schoolers — or their parents — are probably thinking about hiring private tutors to help boost their SAT scores. Tutoring can help improve SAT scores by roughly 37 points, which can make a difference on college applications, research shows. But a lot of students and their families lack the money to pay for that sort of outside help.
CNBC
Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
CNBC
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC
Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks
India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...
CNBC
How small businesses are fighting inflated credit card swipe fees
Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the last decade, leading some business owners to look for new and creative ways to claw back their profits. Main Street businesses across the country are increasingly struggling with changing macroeconomic conditions. Visa and Mastercard control 80% of the market, but...
CNBC
Chinese IPOs are coming back to the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
CNBC
CNBC News Corrections
Correction: SVB MoffettNathanson is the name of the financial services firm. An earlier version of this story misstated the name.
CNBC
Gold dips with more Fed rate hikes in the offing; CPI to be key
Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for more interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to inflation data due next week that could be an important factor for the central bank's monetary policy plans. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,865.60 per ounce by 2:09...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday: Stocks stumble, again
1. The hangover from market gains earlier this year and a realization that travel and leisure are the last remaining strengths of this economy are hitting stocks. Bond yields are up early Friday, so the. are set to open lower. The Dow is on track for back-to-back weekly losses. The...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC
All you need to know about ChatGPT, the A.I. chatbot that's got the world talking and tech giants clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
CNBC
Steve Wozniak's warning: No matter how 'useful' ChatGPT is, it can 'make horrible mistakes'
Steve Wozniak doesn't entirely trust dog videos on Facebook, self-driving cars or ChatGPT. On Wednesday, the Apple co-founder made an impromptu appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about the increasingly popular artificial intelligence chatbot. Wozniak said he finds ChatGPT "pretty impressive" and "useful to humans," despite his usual aversion to tech that claims to mimic real-life brains.
CNBC
SEC weighs making 'adjustments' to controversial climate risk disclosure rule, Chairman Gensler says
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended changes to a proposed rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose how their operations affect climate change. Gensler said the "adjustments" were based on public feedback, not pushback from politicians or investors. The SEC is taking into account feedback from nearly 15,000 public...
