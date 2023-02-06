ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX asks politicians to return donations, and Binance will suspend USD transfers: CNBC Crypto World

By Kate Rooney, Jordan Smith, Talia Kaplan, Mai Tejapaibul
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Under Armour raises outlook as company defends high inventory level

Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
CNBC

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock now after it's faltered the last 6 months

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what Jim is calling 'insidious' market action which he thinks is keeping Club members from joining the Nasdaq rally. Jim says one portfolio holding is a buy on continued weakness and shares some technical analysis that could lead to a breakout. Jim also says he's not feeling good about one company after an earnings miss, and gives insight into what to expect from some other names in the Charitable Trust reporting after the close today.
CNBC

34-year-old's startup, worth $1.5 billion and backed by Google, wants to make tutoring free for kids everywhere

As college prep season starts, some high schoolers — or their parents — are probably thinking about hiring private tutors to help boost their SAT scores. Tutoring can help improve SAT scores by roughly 37 points, which can make a difference on college applications, research shows. But a lot of students and their families lack the money to pay for that sort of outside help.
CNBC

Biden pushed a billionaire minimum tax – here's what Elon Musk would pay

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass his billionaire minimum tax. While the idea drew cheers, it's full of complications. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how such a tax would affect a billionaire like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. President Joe Biden drew loud...
CNBC

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC

Fresh risk for Adani as MSCI probes free float of group stocks

India's Adani Group came under further pressure, after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of the conglomerate's company securities. Roughly $110 billion have been wiped off in the value of tfirms owned by Gautam Adani, since U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research published...
CNBC

How small businesses are fighting inflated credit card swipe fees

Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the last decade, leading some business owners to look for new and creative ways to claw back their profits. Main Street businesses across the country are increasingly struggling with changing macroeconomic conditions. Visa and Mastercard control 80% of the market, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNBC

Chinese IPOs are coming back to the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese startups are raising millions of dollars in U.S. stock market listings again, after a dry spell in the once-hot market. Hesai Group, which sells "lidar" tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday. Shares soared nearly 11% in the debut. The company raised $190 million...
CNBC

CNBC News Corrections

Correction: SVB MoffettNathanson is the name of the financial services firm. An earlier version of this story misstated the name.
CNBC

Gold dips with more Fed rate hikes in the offing; CPI to be key

Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for more interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to inflation data due next week that could be an important factor for the central bank's monetary policy plans. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,865.60 per ounce by 2:09...
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession

In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
CNBC

Steve Wozniak's warning: No matter how 'useful' ChatGPT is, it can 'make horrible mistakes'

Steve Wozniak doesn't entirely trust dog videos on Facebook, self-driving cars or ChatGPT. On Wednesday, the Apple co-founder made an impromptu appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about the increasingly popular artificial intelligence chatbot. Wozniak said he finds ChatGPT "pretty impressive" and "useful to humans," despite his usual aversion to tech that claims to mimic real-life brains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy