Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m. Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia,...
Exton company Hunt Auctions out in Phoenix for the Big Game
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A major sporting event brings out a lot of sports collectors. WFMZ's resident expert Dave Lesko is very familiar with Hunt Auctions, a local company bringing numerous historical pieces to the fans this week in Arizona. The Exton, Pa. company typically runs monthly auctions out of their...
The Super Bowl coaches feature a grizzled veteran versus the newcomer
GLENDALE, Ariz. - With two Days until the Super Bowl, Kansas City and Philadelphia players are making final preparations getting set for the biggest game of their Lives. The Eagles have a few select Veterans that have been through this experience but for many, the entire week has been brand new.
