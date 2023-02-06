ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Point, WI

wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rockwell project to break ground in spring

OCONOMOWOC — The developers for a proposed downtown condo known as the Rockwell project, came before the Oconomowoc Common Council for a progress update on Tuesday. In December 2022 the project was given the green light by the city and the Council and Mayor Bob Magnus thought an update was needed at this time.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Looking inside this midcentury Milwaukee Greyhound station

On this short episode, we discuss Milwaukee's former Greyhound bus station, as well as the 22-story office tower it's attached to, now in the portfolio of developer Josh Jeffers. Its location at 7th and Michigan will undergo a ton of changes in the coming months, as the lot across the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living, 611 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI is growing and looking to fill a pair of job openings. Residential Leasing Agent in West Bend, Hendricks Commercial Properties. Responsible for leasing apartments, support tasks for leasing including tours, follow up, information/ documentation...
WEST BEND, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee exhibition features prison art

State data shows more than 20,000 incarcerated individuals in the Wisconsin prison system. A new Milwaukee art exhibition called “Art Against the Odds” is shedding light on the life of current and former prisoners. We take an inside look.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King

Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month

The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
kenosha.com

Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
