City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rockwell project to break ground in spring
OCONOMOWOC — The developers for a proposed downtown condo known as the Rockwell project, came before the Oconomowoc Common Council for a progress update on Tuesday. In December 2022 the project was given the green light by the city and the Council and Mayor Bob Magnus thought an update was needed at this time.
radiomilwaukee.org
Looking inside this midcentury Milwaukee Greyhound station
On this short episode, we discuss Milwaukee's former Greyhound bus station, as well as the 22-story office tower it's attached to, now in the portfolio of developer Josh Jeffers. Its location at 7th and Michigan will undergo a ton of changes in the coming months, as the lot across the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Officials Misled the Public About Accreditation, Traveling Exhibits
“It wasn’t just the public they misled. They told the (Milwaukee County) Board the same thing. No accreditation, no traveling exhibits. That’s what I was told when I was on the board” – former Milwaukee County Supervisor Dan Sebring. Milwaukee Public Museum leaders are misleading the...
wpr.org
Past Wisconsin conservation leader talks state's future, New prisoner art exhibition in Milwaukee
First, a Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame member discusses changes in the state Department of Natural Resources and recent environmental news. Then, a panel of Milwaukee art leaders discuss a new exhibition highlighting the life of incarcerated people.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living, 611 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI is growing and looking to fill a pair of job openings. Residential Leasing Agent in West Bend, Hendricks Commercial Properties. Responsible for leasing apartments, support tasks for leasing including tours, follow up, information/ documentation...
CBS 58
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
wpr.org
Milwaukee exhibition features prison art
State data shows more than 20,000 incarcerated individuals in the Wisconsin prison system. A new Milwaukee art exhibition called “Art Against the Odds” is shedding light on the life of current and former prisoners. We take an inside look.
shepherdexpress.com
George Webb, Milwaukee’s Hamburger King
Long before McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises appeared on the landscape, a local lunchroom operator became Milwaukee’s undisputed “Hamburger King” by selling them 7 for $1. George Webb was an energetic businessman and a natural born publicity man who created a hamburger and breakfast restaurant that has been a Milwaukee institution for 85 years.
wuwm.com
A UWM study reveals the demographics of who is often behind auto-pedestrian accidents in Milwaukee
A study from UW-Milwaukee looked closer at the characteristics of who is causing accidents involving automobiles and pedestrians. It is generally found that Milwaukee pedestrians are more likely to be hit by a vehicle driven by someone not living in the city. The study also indicates that communities most heavily...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
Experts dive into health care worker shortage challenges and solutions
Wisconsin's shortage of healthcare workers needs solutions now to avoid a crisis in the next decade, according to experts in the field.
On Milwaukee
Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month
The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
kenosha.com
Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
