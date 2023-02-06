Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The CEO of Tesla has made it his mission to colonize the planet Mars in our lifetime.
Remember When Elon Musk Shot a Tesla Into Space? Here’s Where It Is Now
Five years ago, SpaceX test-launched the Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time. In the February 6, 2018, launch, Elon Musk sent his personal red Tesla Roadster into space, the sports car still floating among the stars to this day. But where exactly is it?. Well, at the time of...
I was obsessed with my Tesla but Elon Musk convinced me I'd rather drive an electric Mercedes-Benz
Christine Orita got her first Tesla in 2013. Elon Musk's conservative views and promises about self-driving tech pushed her to ditch the brand.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of Struggling President
The everything CEO meddles in geopolitical affairs and does not hesitate to comment on events unfolding in other countries.
Elon Musk Said His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops in August. What Happened: Musk, during the podcast appearance, said a party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
SpaceX employees say they are relieved Elon Musk is focused on Twitter because there is a calmer work environment at the rocket company
Some SpaceX staff say that when Elon Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can create more work for them, per Bloomberg.
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Elon Musk says his last 3 months were 'extremely tough' because he had to 'save Twitter from bankruptcy'
Musk, who previously said Twitter was losing $4 million a day, said Sunday the company was "trending to breakeven if we keep at it."
Elon Musk says 'the future is bright' for Tesla as he gets ready to charm disgruntled shareholders at its investor day
Elon Musk said Tesla's "Master Plan 3" will focus on a "fully sustainable energy future for Earth." At the same time, the CEO cast optimism on the US automaker, saying Tesla has a bright future ahead. Its "master plan", which will be unveiled on Tesla's Investor Day, comes at a...
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Elon Musk to reveal human race ‘Master Plan 3’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced plans to reveal his “Master Plan 3” for the planet on March 1 which will include a “bright” future for humanity. Musk intends to share the presentation during the next Tesla shareholder meeting to unveil the next stage of efforts for his electric vehicle company.
Fake Tesla's Are Everywhere
There are many Tesla copy cats trying to mimic Tesla. We'll share what these are. On June 12, 2014, Elon Musk said there was a wall of Tesla patents in the lobby of its Palo Alto headquarters. That is no longer the case. They have been removed, in the spirit of the open source movement, for the advancement of electric vehicle technology.
Elon Musk's Former AI Chief At Tesla Andrej Karpathy Rejoins ChatGPT Parent Company
Andrej Karpathy, who was on a career break after quitting as Tesla Inc.’s TSLA director of AI in mid-May 2022, announced he is rejoining OpenAI, which is making waves with its recent partnership with Microsoft Corp. MSFT. What Happened: Karpathy announced on Twitter that he is joining OpenAI, a...
An ex-Twitter employee says the company’s mission to make people’s lives better ‘went to garbage’ after Elon Musk took over
A former Twitter manager is among the many employees taking legal action against the social media company for alleged fraud and breach of contract.
