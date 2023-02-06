ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Elon Musk to reveal human race ‘Master Plan 3’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced plans to reveal his “Master Plan 3” for the planet on March 1 which will include a “bright” future for humanity. Musk intends to share the presentation during the next Tesla shareholder meeting to unveil the next stage of efforts for his electric vehicle company.
Fake Tesla's Are Everywhere

There are many Tesla copy cats trying to mimic Tesla. We'll share what these are. On June 12, 2014, Elon Musk said there was a wall of Tesla patents in the lobby of its Palo Alto headquarters. That is no longer the case. They have been removed, in the spirit of the open source movement, for the advancement of electric vehicle technology.

