Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An Albert City man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance. 35 year old Nicholas Skog entered a guilty plea to methamphetamine possession in September. He appeared before Judge Charles Borth in Buena Vista County district court Monday to receive his sentence.
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
Arnolds Park City Council 2/8
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Arnolds Park City council has slightly altered it’s license for itinerant merchants. City Administrator Linda Nase says the bulk of them do business during the tourist season. The itinerant merchant ordinance will also prohibit flashing lights, the amount of noise, and prohibit...
Weather Causing Infrastructure Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Municipal Utilities says this week’s temperature fluctuations is causing the soil to move, and that has caused at least four water main breaks. Sheldon also dealt with a leak this week that created an outage for several blocks – we’re not sure what caused that one.
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
Spencer Snow Removal Budget
Spencer, IA (KICD) — There’s been snow this winter than the previous two years. Spencer Public Works Director Mark White says they’ve already spent 104 thousand dollars clearning streets, equal to the entire amount they spent last year. Two years ago, operations for the entire winter ran 118 thousand dollars.
Lorraine Stulen, 85, of Spencer
Graveside Services for 85-year-old Lorraine Stulen of Spencer will be Friday, February 10th at 2 PM at the Dickens Cemetery in Dickens. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Connie Helgeson, 72, of Emmetsburg
Services for 72-year-old Connie Helgeson of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, February 11th at 1pm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Eckhoff, 92, of Ocheyedan
Services for 92-year-old Lawrence Eckhoff of Ocheyedan will be Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM at Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comedy Night February 17th
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair Event Center is brining two Minneapolis comedians to town Friday, February 17th. Mary Mack reminds KICD News she and her husband – Tim Harmston – have both played the Clay County Fair. Mack does voice-over work for commercials and...
