ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update

NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
SB Nation

DeMarcus Ware says Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have 1 unfortunate thing in common

Did you know that Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have the same career record in the playoffs?. They are both 2-4 in postseason play and while the latter still has a lot of football in front of him this particular piece of truth has made life pretty miserable for Dallas Cowboys fans (it’s me, hi I’m the problem. it’s me) over the last few weeks.
Yardbarker

Potential cuts for Cowboys include former first-rounder

Even with $16 million added to next year’s salary cap, the Dallas Cowboys are already $7,055,002 over the 2023 number. So much for Jerry Jones’ long-term approach. As a result, these players could find themselves with other teams in the near future. Ezekiel Elliott, RB. At one point,...
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker

PFF predicts a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023

Despite calls to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo likely already played his last down with the 49ers. He's expected to need a new home next season and Pro Football Focus believes he'll reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. PFF notes that "Garoppolo's 8.3 yards per attempt over the past...
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Yardbarker

Falcons pluck defensive assistant from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff

After the new regime’s first season, there was very little turnover on the Falcons coaching staff. However, there will be attrition following Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot’s second season. Dean Pees retired shortly following the season finale against the Buccaneers, which has resulted in a total overhaul of...
Yardbarker

Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York

The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker

Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"

If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed

Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
