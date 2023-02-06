Read full article on original website
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update
NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
SB Nation
DeMarcus Ware says Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have 1 unfortunate thing in common
Did you know that Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have the same career record in the playoffs?. They are both 2-4 in postseason play and while the latter still has a lot of football in front of him this particular piece of truth has made life pretty miserable for Dallas Cowboys fans (it’s me, hi I’m the problem. it’s me) over the last few weeks.
Yardbarker
Potential cuts for Cowboys include former first-rounder
Even with $16 million added to next year’s salary cap, the Dallas Cowboys are already $7,055,002 over the 2023 number. So much for Jerry Jones’ long-term approach. As a result, these players could find themselves with other teams in the near future. Ezekiel Elliott, RB. At one point,...
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
PFF predicts a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
Despite calls to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo likely already played his last down with the 49ers. He's expected to need a new home next season and Pro Football Focus believes he'll reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. PFF notes that "Garoppolo's 8.3 yards per attempt over the past...
Texans BREAKING: Kliff Kingsbury Next Coach Hire by DeMeco Ryans?
Kliff Kingsbury, 43, is a Texas guy, a former NFL QB and would come to the Texans with his reputation as an offensive innovator.
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Yardbarker
Falcons pluck defensive assistant from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff
After the new regime’s first season, there was very little turnover on the Falcons coaching staff. However, there will be attrition following Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot’s second season. Dean Pees retired shortly following the season finale against the Buccaneers, which has resulted in a total overhaul of...
sportszion.com
DT Fletcher Cox’s Girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti reacts on being ‘Hottest Eagles WAG’ ahead of Super Bowl 2023
The mega event of this year Super Bowl 2023 is on the way. Everyone is ready to enjoy the match and tickets are already sold out. In this hype, Kaycee Marchetti, Cox’s girlfriend, talked about how she felt about being chosen as a special icon for the Super Bowl in 2023.
Yardbarker
Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York
The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"
If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
Yardbarker
Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed
Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Deebo Samuel reveals the under-the-radar 49ers player who could break out in 2023
There is no shortage of star power on the San Francisco 49ers roster. It's a team that features playmakers at nearly every position. On offense, you have wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. There's tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey too. There is no doubt that...
