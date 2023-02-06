Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State wrestling’s Aaron Brooks posts dominant victory over top-15 opponent as postseason looms
Michael Jackson once said, “You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal.” On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal. Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.
Penn State women's lacrosse's Kristin O'Neill named to preseason Tewaaraton Award Watch List
Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill has been named to the Tewaaraton Award preseason watch list. The honor is given out to the the men’s and women’s lacrosse players that stand out the most each season. O’Neill gains this recognition ahead of a junior season that will see...
Penn State men’s volleyball looks to remain dazzling with a healthy squad amid tough schedule
In the middle of the season, No. 3 Penn State finally found an oasis in its arduous schedule after confronting five straight top-10 rivals, traveling to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face an unranked in-state opponent in Saint Francis at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Despite the toughness of the schedule, the Nittany...
Penn State wrestling dominates Rutgers in Friday night dual meet
With the postseason on the horizon, Penn State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on No. 23 Rutgers looking to remain undefeated on the year. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 33-8 on Friday night to advance to 14-0 in dual meets on the season. Rutgers came into...
Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State
Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
Penn State men’s lacrosse seeks revenge against Villanova after tight loss last season
Penn State looks to continue its strong start to the season in its upcoming game against Villanova. The Nittany Lions opened up the season 1-0 with an impressive 21-11 victory against the Lafayette Leopards. An impressive offensive game was put on display by the blue and white this past weekend.
Penn State men’s basketball’s ‘careless’ turnovers help Wisconsin win in overtime
Penn State turned the ball over the least amount of times in the Big Ten coming into Wednesday’s night game against Wisconsin, but the best team at handling the ball turned into the worst team handling the ball. The Nittany Lions turned the ball over 11 times, which turned...
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
Despite a three-game losing streak draining some of the momentum for Penn State, the national recognition continues to roll in for Micah Shrewsberry's top scorer. Just three days after being named a finalist for the the Bob Cousy Award, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Penn State wrestler Shayne Van Ness continues to impress, could push for All-American bid
In Penn State’s 33-8 rout of Rutgers, Shayne Van Ness delivered a huge four points early in the dual. No. 13 Van Ness faced off against Rutgers’ Tony White, earning a 21-9 major decision on Friday night. With the way the first period went, the final result came...
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball
Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system
Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Penn State wrestling has upper hand in 9 of 10 weight classes ahead of upcoming dual meet versus Rutgers
Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since early 2020 and doesn’t show any sign of stopping. The Nittany Lions’ two toughest tests of the season — No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan — have come and gone, as Cael Sanderson’s squad defeated both programs with relative ease.
SATIRE | Finding a sport as an athletic prodigy
Editor’s Note: The collective opinion of The Daily Collegian is that Braden isn’t a star athlete, and we need to stop feeding his delusions. Sorry Braden. I’m widely known as one of Penn State’s star athletes. Penn State recruited me from my elite high school thanks...
What new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans can bring to the Nittany Lions | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State football held its first press conference since the Rose Bowl this past week. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik took the time to discuss all things mentioned in the meeting. A large portion of discussion is allocated to Penn State’s most recent hiring...
State College Spikes to throw Sean Clifford 'Retirement Party,' give away bobbleheads to fans
Heads will be bobbling all the way to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on July 15. The State College Spikes will throw a "Retirement Party" for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as part of one of their home promotional nights for the 2023 season. The first 1,000 fans at...
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky requests new trial in 580-page document
In a 580-page court document, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky filed an amended motion for a new trial on Feb. 8, claiming that new evidence has been discovered. Sandusky's attorney Alexander Lindsay Jr. argued Sandusky's conviction "is the worst thing that’s happened in America since the Salem...
State College native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!" Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc. She...
Penn State announces student id+ re-carding dates, rollout
Penn State announced students at the University Park campus will receive new id+ cards during upcoming re-carding events between March 20 and April 7, according to a release. According to the release, re-carding will take place in alphabetical groups by last name. Each group will receive their new id+ card on a specific date through the id+ Office in the HUB-Robeson Center.
Ways to spend Valentine's Day in State College | Blog
Valentine's Day is a day filled with love, dates… and stress. Finding the perfect way to spend the most romantic day of the year can be a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be. State College is full of romantic locations and activities for any day...
From food to flowers | Penn State students share ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts
Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 14 and is usually represented by symbols of romance, flowers and love letters. However, different people have their own personal ways to express love. For some Penn State students, this comes in the form of chocolate. Kathleen Cempa, who already bought chocolate as...
