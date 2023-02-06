Michael Jackson once said, “You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal.” On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal. Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO