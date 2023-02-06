Read full article on original website
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon Release
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this week
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single "Underdog"
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 9, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided another Team Kentucky Update. Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health.
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hunting Coyotes with rifles, shotguns in KY is open year-round with no bag limit
It’s just been in the past 50 years that the coyote (Canis latrans) become established east of the Mississippi River. Coyotes spread their range eastward from the Great Plains and Mountain West, filling the ecological niche of the gray wolf and red wolf, native species that no long exist here.
fox56news.com
Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington
A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
Goodwill hosting expungement clinics across Kentucky
Getting a criminal record expunged can be expensive but Goodwill Industries of Kentucky helped ease the cost of the process by sponsoring fees for more than 50 people.
gotodestinations.com
Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
WISN
A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
KFVS12
What’s that smell? It’s love. Be alert on Kentucky’s roads
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving down the road, you may have encountered the telltale pungent odor of skunk. It’s actually more common during this time of the year. It’s skunk mating season in Kentucky. You’re not the only one searching for love this Valentine’s Day. If you’re traveling...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A healthy baby was recently surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green less than three months after it was installed. Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said each time an infant is surrendered at a baby box "it is an affirmation that we need anonymous surrender options."
Wave 3
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
q95fm.net
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
Wave 3
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machines are illegal in Kentucky. But the debate over slot machine look-a-likes known as “gray machines” is heating up in Frankfort. Supporters want the machines regulated and taxed, while opponents want them banned. The proponents of these machines say they’re legal and provide...
