4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Driver injured in crash near Green Isle
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
Maple Lake Woman Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A Maple Lake woman was hurt in a three vehicle crash in Wright County. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Dempsey Avenue in Maple Lake Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Brenda Jordan was heading east...
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
MORE DETAILS ON DAHMEN SHOOTINGS
Troubled financial dealings appear to be the motivation behind a man fatally shooting Dale and Dominick Dahmen. Bloomington police have identified 44-year-old Richard Myre of Belle Plaine as the gunman. Police outlined a timeline during a press conference Thursday. They say Myre arrived at the parking lot near the interchange of France Avenue and i-494 around 4:15 pm with the Dahmen’s arriving a few minutes later. After about an hour and a half some sort of commotion broke out inside Myre’s truck and he shot the Dahmens then turned the gun on himself. Authorities say federal authorities are involved in an associated financial crimes investigation. Not many other details have been released but police say if anyone else has been defrauded in connection with this case, you should contact Bloomington police and they will pass it on to the appropriate agency.
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
House Fire Near Watkins Friday Under Investigation
A house fire happened approximately 2 and a half miles northwest of Watkins Friday evening. Patrol Captain Jon Lentz of the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 7:25 p.m. a call was received regarding a fire involving a single-family home located at 14761 Kramer Road. Twenty-seven-year-old Kayla Donnay,...
Video: Snowbank ends police chase with suspected impaired driver in north metro
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton. The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.
Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns
Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
Man Arrested for Stolen Property in Carver Co
On Tuesday, at shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible burglary in progress at a residence on the 9000 block County Road 43 in Laketown Township. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after and encounter an adult male sitting inside a...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.
Waite Park Woman Found Dead in What Investigators Call a “Suspicious Death”
Investigators are asking if anyone in the 320 Park Meadows Drive area saw anything suspicious in the last few days after a woman was found dead in her Waite Park home. 52-year-old Andrea Cottew was found dead on Monday following a wellness check around 7:30 a.m. The Medical Examiner that performed her autopsy says that the cause of death as undetermined.
Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion in Anoka County
Emergency crews are responding to a reported house explosion in East Bethel. The Anoka County Sheriff says that there is no danger to the public but is asking people to stay away from the property.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference
Police: Motorist crashes after being shot in Minneapolis, later dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s is now dead following an overnight shooting that led to a two-vehicle crash near downtown Minneapolis.According to police, the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue South and Lyndale Avenue South at Vineland Place, which is near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Officers responded to the report of a crash and found a man suffering gunshot wounds and unresponsive in one of the vehicles, police said. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he was declared deceased. Preliminary information from police indicates the man was shot while driving and then crashed into another vehicle stopped at a red light. The two men inside the struck vehicle reported no injuries.Police say witnesses reported hearing a shooting and seeing another vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
