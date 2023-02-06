Troubled financial dealings appear to be the motivation behind a man fatally shooting Dale and Dominick Dahmen. Bloomington police have identified 44-year-old Richard Myre of Belle Plaine as the gunman. Police outlined a timeline during a press conference Thursday. They say Myre arrived at the parking lot near the interchange of France Avenue and i-494 around 4:15 pm with the Dahmen’s arriving a few minutes later. After about an hour and a half some sort of commotion broke out inside Myre’s truck and he shot the Dahmens then turned the gun on himself. Authorities say federal authorities are involved in an associated financial crimes investigation. Not many other details have been released but police say if anyone else has been defrauded in connection with this case, you should contact Bloomington police and they will pass it on to the appropriate agency.

