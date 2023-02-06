Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Dallas-staple Capelli Salon offers hair beautification in Frisco
Voted as one of the best hair salons in Dallas by D Magazine, Capelli Salon provides everything from hair extension services to highlights and lowlights—all for Frisco residents. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Frisco’s Capelli Salon opened in October and is welcoming new clients and styling locks at 3311 Preston Road....
MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson
MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
Boardwalk project at Moore Road Park underway in Coppell
A new boardwalk structure will be installed at Moore Road Park in Coppell. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Construction aimed to improve Coppell’s parks and trail system at Moore Road Park began late January. A new boardwalk structure will be installed along the south side of the pond that is near...
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Colleyville denies community-opposed development Greystone Manor
Colleyville City Council denied the development of Greystone Manor at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) A proposal to build a 45-lot neighborhood failed in front of Colleyville City Council. The proposed rezoning of agricultural land to a residential district to build the housing development Greystone Manor was denied...
Modern Image Institute brings barbershop school to Richardson
Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom. From there, students will continue their training on the main salon floor's cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their license and operate at the barbershop. 469-432-0286. www.modernimageco.com.
Lewisville ISD announces March job fair
Lewisville ISD will host a job fair March 25. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair for open positions within the district March 25, the district announced. The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hebron High School, located at 4207 Plano Parkway, Carrollton.
Josey Records spins into Plano with vinyl records, CDs
Josey Records has a wide collection of new and used vinyl records, CDs, tapes, posters and more. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Josey Records celebrated the grand opening of its Plano location Feb. 3. The music shop offers an extensive selection of new and used vinyl records, CDs, tapes and posters that span multiple decades, including recent releases.
Lake Highlands hotel owner change possible as rezoning vote nears
The 136 rooms at the Extended Stay America could potentially be converted to around 100 permanent supportive housing units. (Jackson King/Community Impact) A Lake Highlands property that has has become known for high crime rates may soon become a way to create new housing options in the region. Plans are...
Lewisville, Coppell councils approve interlocal agreement to add emergency water interconnections
Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell on Feb. 6. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville will partner with Coppell to add emergency water interconnections between the cities. Lewisville City Council approved the interlocal agreement on Feb. 6, which will allow two interconnects located near MacArthur...
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location
Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
Kasa Yoga brings therapeutic yoga, meditation to west Frisco
The studio features yoga, meditation, massage therapy and skin care treatment sessions, according to its website. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Kasa Yoga celebrated its soft opening Dec. 20 at 1377 Legacy Drive, Ste. 110, in west Frisco. The studio features yoga, meditation, massage therapy and skin care treatment sessions, according to...
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
WFAA
DFW weather: Winter weather potential overnight
Some Texans could see some flurries Friday night. Temps stay in the 50s and low 60s this weekend.
Richardson proposing to raise senior tax exemption to $130,000
The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption during a City Council work session Feb. 6. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption to increase it to $130,000 per household during a City Council work session Feb. 6. The exemption for people...
Two public/private construction projects set to transform downtown Fort Worth
The Texas A&M University System’s downtown research campus will anchor a technology and innovation district. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) If two planned projects come to fruition, downtown Fort Worth could be changing not only cosmetically, but also in how it supports technology and innovation. The first major project...
Mayor Bobby Lindamood looks to take Colleyville to ‘next level’ in State of the City speech
Colleyville Mayor Bobby Lindamood presented the State of the City on Feb. 9. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impactd) Increasing quality of life and keeping citizens safe were two topics highlighted by Colleyville Mayor Bobby Lindamood in the State of the City. Colleyville held its State of the City on Feb. 9 at...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0