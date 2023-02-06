Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom. From there, students will continue their training on the main salon floor's cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their license and operate at the barbershop. 469-432-0286. www.modernimageco.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO