Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MF Creative Designs offering boutique studio space in Richardson

MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) MF Creative Designs opened in mid-January in Richardson at 2051 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 102. The branding house is designed for events and corporations as a meeting and production space by appointment only. MF Creative Designs, which is owned and operated by principal designer Melanie Frazier, offers a variety of boutique and graphic design needs, according to its website. 214-412-1051. www.mfcreativedesigns.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville

D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Modern Image Institute brings barbershop school to Richardson

Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Modern Image Institute opened Jan. 17 in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road. Owner Albert Arias, a licensed barber who also operates two Modern Image Stylist locations in Garland and Mesquite, said students at the barber school will be taught theory and techniques in the classroom. From there, students will continue their training on the main salon floor's cutting stations. Graduates are given the ability to obtain their license and operate at the barbershop. 469-432-0286. www.modernimageco.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville, Coppell councils approve interlocal agreement to add emergency water interconnections

Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell on Feb. 6. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville will partner with Coppell to add emergency water interconnections between the cities. Lewisville City Council approved the interlocal agreement on Feb. 6, which will allow two interconnects located near MacArthur...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location

Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dallas, TX
