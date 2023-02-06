Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objectsRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
WBOY
WVU continues NCAA Tournament quest at No. 5 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In January, West Virginia might have needed a ladder to climb out of the hole it dug itself at the start of conference play. Over a month later, it seems to have not only found that ladder but ascended several rungs toward the NCAA Tournament field.
WBOY
Bracketology: Lunardi gives WVU big boost in latest projection
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is off the bubble. At least, for now. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi slotted West Virginia as a No. 9 seed in the East region in his latest projection released Thursday. That is a massive improvement for WVU, which he previously places as a 10-seed in his “Last Four Byes.”
WBOY
Mountaineers Welcome ISU for Annual Pink Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to No. 21/19 Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tipoff inside the WVU Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s contest is West Virginia’s annual Pink Game for breast cancer awareness....
WBOY
WVU wraps up day one of split squad action
The West Virginia University track and field team competed at the Marshall Invite hosted by Marshall University at the Jeff Small Track in Huntington, West Virginia, and the BU Valentine hosted by Boston University at the BU track and tennis center in Boston on Friday, Feb. 10. Sophomore Cassandra Williamson...
WBOY
WVU takes care of Air Force in Big 12 finale
After falling behind 9-0 in the opening two matches, the West Virginia University wrestling team battled back to secure a 20-18 victory over Air Force to conclude its Big 12 schedule in front of 756 passionate fans inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday night. “We had some guys in who...
WBOY
Previewing a top-5 clash in Austin on The Bob Huggins Show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have won two straight but have a tough challenge ahead as WVU heads to the Lone Star State to face No. 5 Texas in a revenge match. We’ll preview that matchup and recap WVU’s wins over Oklahoma and No. 11 Iowa State as hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi bring you the latest on the Mountaineers in the newest episode of The Bob Huggins Show.
WBOY
Tucker eyes productive finale to memorable WVU career
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tevin Tucker was far from the focus of opposing teams’ scouting reports in 2022, but he might have been one of the most important players in the lineup. The then redshirt junior shortstop was WVU’s No. 9 hitter, providing the Mountaineers a speed boost at...
WBOY
Ben Hampton expected to lead WVU pitching staff following standout summer on the Cape
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — To put it simply, West Virginia right-hander Ben Hampton had a pretty good summer in the Cape Cod League. “Ben having a pretty good summer is completely overstating the obvious,” Mountaineer skipper Randy Mazey said Wednesday. Let’s try that again. Hampton had a really good...
WBOY
No. 21 Iowa State at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball returns home on Saturday to host 21st-ranked Iowa State, one of the top teams in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. No. 21 Iowa State at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturay, Feb....
WBOY
Mazey: Wetherholt could be “best hitter I’ve coached”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Gold and Blue Nation previewed West Virginia’s 2022 season, we named off some of the Mountaineers’ top newcomers ahead of that season. We spoke about the hard-hitting Grant Hussey, who ended up leading the team with 11 home runs that season. We previewed catcher Dayne Leonard, who ended the season as one of the lineup’s most efficient hitters and is a highly-anticipated returner this season.
WBOY
Matthews: “I came back here to win games”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia earned its third-straight home win on Wednesday, defeating No. 11 Iowa State 76-71. It also marked its third victory over a top-15 opponent this season. Erik Stevenson had a lot of attention after scoring a career-high 34 points in the previous game. Against ISU,...
WBOY
Date set for 2023 Gold-Blue Spring Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. WVU...
WBOY
WATCH: Mazey previews 2023 WVU baseball season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The return of college baseball is upon us. On Wednesday, WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey held a video conference to preview his club’s 2023 campaign, which begins Feb. 17. The Mountaineers will open their season with a three-game series against Georgia Southern. Mazey’s crew...
WBOY
Johnson, Matthews step up to lead WVU over No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Make that five wins for West Virginia in its last seven games. Kedrian Johnson scored 22 points and dished eight assists, Emmitt Matthews added a season-high 18 points and West Virginia held off a late push from No. 11 Iowa State to earn a 76-71 victory in Morgantown on Wednesday.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins speaks after “extremely physical game”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t easy, but West Virginia ended its homestand with a win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. The Mountaineers continued their strong bit of form, notching their third straight win at home. The victory was definitely not handed to them, and Bob Huggins knew that all too well.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: February 5 through February 11
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a fire this week at a Marion County hotel. The West Virginia Community Development Hub is seeking artists to create a public mural...
Comments / 0