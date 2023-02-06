Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Is The Crypto Industry Ready For Tax Regulation? Survey Shows
For federal tax purposes, crypto assets are treated as property, which could be counterproductive for investors in the United States. Although digital assets are a relatively new type of investment, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in this country has worked hard to enforce tax compliance. A survey conducted by CoinLedger...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Down 6%, Slips Below Polygon On Market Cap List
Dogecoin has declined by more than 6% in the past 24 hours, something that has resulted in it dropping below Polygon (MATIC) on the market cap list. Just like the wider cryptocurrency market, DOGE had started the year 2023 well, with the meme coin’s price enjoying an uptrend. In the past week, however, the asset seems to have completely reversed the trend as it has been observing a hard downward trajectory instead.
NEWSBTC
AI Token The Graph (GRT) Sees Correction, But How High Can The Price Go?
The price of The Graph’s native token, GRT, has gained a whopping 114% in the last seven days. However, within the last few hours, the price has experienced a major correction of about 23%. After trading for $0.2322 at one point, GRT is trading at $0.1871 as of press time.
NEWSBTC
Whales Actively Accumulating Polygon (MATIC) And Cardano (ADA), Should You Join Them?
Reportedly, whales have shown interest in altcoins such as Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polygon (MATIC) over the past few days as a large amount of these tokens has been purchased and moved from one wallet to another across several transactions. Whales are described as the largest investor of an...
NEWSBTC
Bearish Signal? DCG Starts Selling Grayscale Crypto Shares At Almost 50% Discount
The issues at Digital Currency Group (DCG) seem to be coming to a head as the company has now begun offloading its Grayscale crypto shares. This move is one that was under speculation for a long time in the crypto community, as well as what kind of impact such a move could have on the market.
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch reportedly turned down multiple offers over $2 billion to buy Tubi as streamer reports record users and ad revenue
Lachlan Murdoch, son of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, rejected multiple offers for Tubi, the streamer Fox bought for $440 million in 2020.
NEWSBTC
Another Bitcoin Metric Turns Bullish With Price At $23,000 And Forecasts More Profits
Bitcoin has been moving sideways during this week as bullish momentum fades under the pressure of macroeconomic uncertainty. The cryptocurrency has been recording significant profits since the beginning of 2023, flipping market sentiment from fear to optimism as it reconquers previously lost ground. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
NEWSBTC
DappRadar Reports Shows Over 59% Loss in Ethereum NFT Market Cap
All sectors of the crypto and NFT industry were heavily impacted by the 2022 bear market. Many crypto assets, including Bitcoin, fell declined drastically within that period, reflecting the adverse effect of the bearish trend. Also, cryptocurrencies saw low trading volumes and market capitalization, impacting the global industry cap. So...
NEWSBTC
Binance Upgrades Proof Of Reserves Verification For Better User Privacy
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by user count and trading volumes, has upgraded its proof-of-reserve (PoR) verification system, per an update on February 10. Binance Integrates ZK-SNARK In Their PoR Verification System. The exchange has now integrated “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge” or ZK-SNARK. By using this architecture...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Staking Provider Lido Finance (LDO) Climbs 10%, Is It Too Late To Get In?
The token of the largest Ethereum liquid staking provider Lido Finance, LDO, has seen a strong rally in the past few hours. After Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared the rumor that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to ban retail crypto-staking in the U.S., the LDO price ballooned by more than 22%.
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Prediction: Risk of Bearish Break Below $0.38
Ripple is struggling to stay above the $0.42 resistance zone against the US Dollar. XRP price could decline heavily if there is a close below $0.38. Ripple is currently moving lower from the $0.42 resistance zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.40 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
KuCoin Stakes 47.9 Billion LUNC Tokens, Good News For Holders?
Terra Classic (LUNC) has had a rough go of it since the TerraUSD (UST) crash back in May 2022. Since then, the digital asset has been trading at over 99% less than its value had been but despite this, the cryptocurrency continues to enjoy the support of both small and large investors alike.
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Price Dives 6% But This Key Support Is The Key
Cardano’s price started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass $0.40. ADA could extend its decline towards the key $0.335 support zone in the near term. ADA price is gaining bearish momentum below the $0.380 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.380 and the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bear Market Back Or Slight Correction? Here’s What’s Going On
Yesterday’s news that one of the largest US exchanges Kraken will have to pay a $30 million fine to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and shut down its crypto-staking product for US customers has caused a lot of uncertainty, including in the Bitcoin market. In recent days, it...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum All In Crimson As ETH Struggles To Reclaim $1,600
Top altcoin Ethereum has been facing some resistance lately, slowing down growth to a snail’s pace as ETH is smothered in red in the charts. At the time of writing, the altcoin is currently facing losses in the one-hour time frame, the 24-hour, as well as in the weekly.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Spikes As Ethereum Whales Show Interest, Buying Over 2 Million Tokens
While Ethereum has been an attractive asset to whales given its potential, altcoins such as Polygon (MATIC) have joined in on the whales’ favorite tokens list. Earlier today, Whalestats, an account that monitors whales’ transactions and discloses them, revealed that two blue whales were seen purchasing a massive amount of MATIC.
NEWSBTC
MATIC, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and Solana (SOL) (SOL) Surge in Early 2023 Crypto Rally
The most exciting part of 2023 is seeing the market bulls take over once again. Cryptocurrency prices are surging higher amid strong rallies and positive sentiment. Existing blockchain networks, Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL), are pushing higher while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to lead ICO tokens in 2023. Snowfall Protocol...
NEWSBTC
Monero Ready To See More Losses? XMR Drops Below Crucial Support
The Monero (XMR) price has been downward over the last week. Monero lost close to 10% of its market value in that period. On the one-day chart, XMR posted a 3% depreciation. The market remains sensitive as the Monero price remains in the clutches of the bears. In just one...
NEWSBTC
Investment Overview of Cryptogram Venture (CGV) in 2022: Extensive Layout in Metaverse, Games, NFT, and Other Popular Web3 Fields
2022 is a highly unusual year for the crypto industry. With the collapse of Luna/UST as the starting point, prominent institutional participants such as 3AC and FTX have taken a heavy toll one after another and coupled with the severe macro-financial environment “deleveraging” impact. The crypto industry has suffered a long cold winter. However, many investment institutions are still unswervingly optimistic about the application prospects of crypto and Web3. With a long-term vision, they actively carry out business layouts “countercyclically.”
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends the Cryptocurrency Market Green; Ethereum (ETH) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Investors Among Those Set to Profit
Bitcoin (BTC) has been posting steady gains since the year started. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is gradually climbing by double digits sending the cryptocurrency market green in the process. Many tokens are also benefiting from the bullish momentum of Bitcoin (BTC) leaving most investors optimistic about a return of...
