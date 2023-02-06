Dogecoin has declined by more than 6% in the past 24 hours, something that has resulted in it dropping below Polygon (MATIC) on the market cap list. Just like the wider cryptocurrency market, DOGE had started the year 2023 well, with the meme coin’s price enjoying an uptrend. In the past week, however, the asset seems to have completely reversed the trend as it has been observing a hard downward trajectory instead.

1 DAY AGO