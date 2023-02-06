Read full article on original website
Ridgefield residents earn Dean's List Honors at Fairfield University
Fairfield University Congratulates Fall 2022 Dean List!. The following Fairfield University students and Ridgefield residents earned Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2022 semester:. Connor J. Brown. Matthew Bucciero. Jenna M. Budicini. Lily M. Carnicelli. Annie J. Cozens. Lukas A. Dapkus. Matthew Dreskin. Chad M. Eskenazi. Hunter S. Eskenazi. Jillian...
SHU Promotes Charles A. Gillespie to Director of Pioneer Journey
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s Charles A. Gillespie, assistant professor in the department of Catholic studies, is taking on a new role as Pioneer Journey director, spearheading SHU’s efforts to define and amplify its unique educational experience. Gillespie’s goal is to promote the attributes of a SHU Pioneer...
Jennifer Cutrali Named 2023 New Leader in Banking by Connecticut Bankers Association
Ridgefield CT – January 19, 2023: Jennifer Cutrali, Vice President and Manager of Credit Administration at Fairfield County Bank, received the 2023 New Leaders in Banking award from the Connecticut Bankers Association. This award recognizes an up-and-coming class of noteworthy bankers across the state, selected by an independent panel of judges, who have made significant contributions to their organization.
Invitation to Volunteer as Fairfield County Regional History Day Judge
Each year, Westport middle and high school students participate in the National History Day competition. For almost a decade, the Westport community has generously offered support to students throughout the research and writing process- thank you! Dr. Lauren K. Francese, Social Studies Coordinator, is inviting community members to help in a new capacity this year by serving as judges in the Fairfield County regional competition on Saturday, March 18th at Sacred Heart University.
Ridgefield resident Frederick W. Martsen, 83, has Died
Frederick W. Martsen, age 83 of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Danbury Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Ware, MA. on May 26, 1939, to Alfred Martsen and Lillian (Wiitala) Martsen. He was the loving husband of Louise V. (Gasiorek) Martsen, who were married in 1961 and celebrated 61 years of marriage last August.
Branchville Elementary School Fourth Grader Plays Carnegie Hall
Jayden Kim, a fourth-grade student at Branchville Elementary School, won first place in the Elite International Music Competition, which qualified him to perform at the Winners' Recital which took place at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday. Congratulations, Jayden!. Information courtesy Ridgefield Public Schools Facebook. Learn more about the Winners' Recital here.
Milford Recreation is HIRING for Summer Positions Including Lifeguards and Playground Counselors!
Are you looking for summer employment opportunities? Look no further than Milford Recreation!. Hiring Counselors for the 2023 Summer Playground Program!. The Recreation Department is looking for dedicated and responsible counselors who have experience working with children. The program will run from June 26th to August 4th, we are looking...
Ridgefield Chamber's Annual State-of-the-Town with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16, Tickets and Award Nominations Available Now!
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State-of-the-Town Address with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16th, 7:30-9AM, at Lounsbury House. In addition to the First Selectman’s Address, the Chamber will also be recognizing local individuals who have gone above and beyond this past year serving their community (all of whom have been nominated and voted on by town residents).
Marisa Milani, of Brewster, Graduated from The University of Tampa
Marisa Milani, of Brewster, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 16. Milani earned a Biology BS degree. The commencement ceremony included 985 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by Kim Morris, assistant professor of health sciences and human performance, and the student challenge speaker. The...
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
Bethel BOE Budget presented to BOS on Tuesday, February 14
The Board of Education will be presenting their 2023-2024 Education Budget to the Board of Selectman and Board of Finance next Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00 PM at the Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center – Meeting Room A, 1 School Street. If you can not attend in person, there is a hybrid option on the schedule I have linked.
Abilis Holds Project SEARCH Info Session on March 30 for Young Adults with Disabilities, Internship Programs at Greenwich Hospital and Darien YMCA
Abilis, the nonprofit organization providing services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night for young adults with disabilities to learn about its employment internship program. Abilis currently operates two Project SEARCH programs in partnership with Greenwich Hospital...
Jordyn Coitino, of Yorktown Hts, Graduated from The University of Tampa
Jordyn Coitino, of Yorktown Hts, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 16. Coitino earned a Curriculum and Instruction degree. The commencement ceremony included 985 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by Kim Morris, assistant professor of health sciences and human performance, and the student challenge speaker.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Quadrant Publishing
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Quadrant Publishing!
40th Annual Young Artists Exhibition at The Katonah Museum of Art
Wooster students Lizzie Lee, Sophia Cilento, Shelby Bernstein, Lillian Zhao, and Sahara DiClemente have work on display at The Katonah Museum of Art (KMA) this month as part of the 40th Annual Young Artists exhibition which features the work of high school seniors from public and private schools throughout the region.
This Week in the City: Danbury MayorDean Esposito Spotlights Afghanistan Iraq Veterans War Memorial Fund
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito features the Afghanistan-Iraq Veterans War Memorial Fund, a non-profit organization established to create a memorial to honor all Connecticut residents who have served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The site was selected in coordination with the City...
Ridgefield resident starts Sober Sisters Club for fun alcohol-free evenings out
The Sober Sisters Club will host another night out on March 1 beginning at 6 pm at Cross Culture Kombucha in Danbury. Ridgefield resident Jasmine Gannalo took to social media to gauge interest in a night out for sober and sober curious women and was surprised by the level of enthusiasm and interest.
Ridgefield High School seniors can win cash prizes in American Legion Post 78 Essay Contest
The American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield is sponsoring an essay contest to promote our principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy. All Ridgefield High School seniors are eligible and encouraged to participate. Cash prizes of $1000 each will be awarded to all finalists. Interested students may obtain information and contest forms from the RHS Guidance Counseling Office.
Participate in Rotary's Outrageous Restaurant Raffle for a chance to win local dining gift certificates!
If you missed Sunday's Taste of Ridgefield, you can still get in on the fun while supporting the Rotary's mission (and our local restaurants)!. Enter: “Outrageous Restaurant Raffle!" Each ticket is $20 and promises the chance to wine and dine locally!. Purchase your tickets HERE and be part of...
Special Ridgefield BOE Meeting on Friday: Possible Action Item is Appointment of Veterans Park Elementary School Principal
Special Board of Education Meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. to be held in person in the BOE Conference Room at 90 East Ridge Road. * Call to Order at 8:00 a.m. * Pledge of Allegiance. RPS Elementary Art Program. * Convene in Executive Session for the...
