The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual State-of-the-Town Address with First Selectman Rudy Marconi March 16th, 7:30-9AM, at Lounsbury House. In addition to the First Selectman’s Address, the Chamber will also be recognizing local individuals who have gone above and beyond this past year serving their community (all of whom have been nominated and voted on by town residents).

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO