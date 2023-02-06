Read full article on original website
Related
Tasting Table
The Easy Way To Dry Your Own Oregano
It may not be a common practice in modernized households anymore, but the art of drying herbs, spices, and even fruits has been a part of our collective human story for as long as anyone can remember. Rosemary was hung from the rafters of wise women's homes before they were deemed witches. In Japan, persimmons are still strung on clotheslines in a method called hoshigaki to make sweets (via Surrey Farms). And in civilizations all over the world, dried herbs have been used to infuse spirits, teas, and other things for medicinal practices.
Tasting Table
Traybake Brookies Recipe
If you have an appetite for baked goods, it can be hard to narrow it down to one option among the vast assortment of treats possible. Thankfully, you don't always have to decide; sometimes, you can have it all. This traybake brookies recipe might not comprise every dessert under the sun, but it is a layered cookie and brownie delight, which should satisfy just about any craving. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye agrees, noting that "Cookies and brownies are both utterly delicious in their own right, and so much better when they are combined."
Tasting Table
Religieuse: The Traditional French Pastry That Resembles A Nun
If you were dazzled by the whimsical towers of choux pastry in the Wes Anderson film "The Grand Budapest Hotel," known as courtesans au chocolat, you might be interested to know that they bear a striking resemblance to a real-life French pastry called the Religieuse (per Slate). The Religieuse is...
Comments / 0