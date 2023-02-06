Read full article on original website
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ unveils heart-wrenching new Chadwick Boseman footage as ‘Ant-Man 4’ is already making mistakes
You have to hand it to Marvel fans, they’re getting more efficient all the time. Ant-Man 4 — the surprise sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that’s already being talked about — is still just a whisper on the wind, but it’s immediately inspiring backlash from certain quarters of the community. That’s got to be a record, right? Elsewhere, some new Black Panther behind-the-scenes footage is resulting in a totally different emotion from Wakanda Forever followers still missing Chadwick Boseman…
Marvel debuting the one villain bigger than Kang is raising hopes of seeing him in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series has given fans a taste of Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder and now fans are eager to see his character appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. In an interview with GMA, Fishburne discussed his role and involvement with...
Paul Rudd has an encouraging update on fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner’s recovery
Actor Paul Rudd shared some good news about his co-star Jeremy Renner‘s convalescence. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has been in touch with Renner and said he is making progress. He said:. “He’s doing alright. He’s doing well. [I] talked to him yesterday....
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans are already drooling over Namor getting a future fashion upgrade
During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor, sovereign of the undersea kingdom of Talokan, introduced the MCU to underwater fashion and his own propensity for green swimming trunks. And unlike his Wakandan rivals in the film, he didn’t really waver from his signature look. But fans are theorizing that his final battle with the Panther may indicate a future wardrobe change.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
Ben Affleck found out in real-time his sad night at the Grammys had become an instant meme
Having come in for his fair share of criticism during his lengthy stint near the top of the industry ladder, Ben Affleck is self-aware enough to know that there’s always some form of backlash or furor lurking around the corner. Ever since he rocketed out of obscurity and into...
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked
The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again
Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return
Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead. The 46-year-old actor...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ faces even more undeniable evidence of being antisemitic as details about goblin rebellion match horrifying real-life events
First a shofar and now a 20-year-old reference to a pogram? Despite pretty good reviews, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be plagued by problems with the franchise creator J.K. Rowling and her perceived antisemitic beliefs. Things are not looking great for Rowling as more evidence of it recently surfaced in the game.
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection
Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form
Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
Just four words from Nick Fury is enough to reignite ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ crossover rumors for ‘Secret Invasion’
A recent clip from the upcoming Secret Invasion series has left Marvel fans on the edge of their seat for a certain crossover to happen. Despite being a part of the MCU we haven’t really seen the events from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. enter into the mainstream franchise, but after these four words were uttered by Nick Fury in the clip, we could see the much-desired crossover happen.
Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images
One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.
