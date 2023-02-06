ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ unveils heart-wrenching new Chadwick Boseman footage as ‘Ant-Man 4’ is already making mistakes

You have to hand it to Marvel fans, they’re getting more efficient all the time. Ant-Man 4 — the surprise sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that’s already being talked about — is still just a whisper on the wind, but it’s immediately inspiring backlash from certain quarters of the community. That’s got to be a record, right? Elsewhere, some new Black Panther behind-the-scenes footage is resulting in a totally different emotion from Wakanda Forever followers still missing Chadwick Boseman…
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans are already drooling over Namor getting a future fashion upgrade

During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor, sovereign of the undersea kingdom of Talokan, introduced the MCU to underwater fashion and his own propensity for green swimming trunks. And unlike his Wakandan rivals in the film, he didn’t really waver from his signature look. But fans are theorizing that his final battle with the Panther may indicate a future wardrobe change.
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked

The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?

Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson

The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again

Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’

From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
A minor sci-fi masterpiece that could yet prove to be terrifyingly true engineers streaming perfection

Whether it’s intentional or not, the most terrifying sci-fi stories can often be the ones that sound far-fetched on paper, but aren’t all that far away from becoming the truth in one way or another. Andrew Niccol’s Gattaca fits that bill, with the minor masterpiece painting a thought-provoking picture of a world that may not be as futuristic as it seems.
Former ‘Star Trek 4’ director reveals the tortured sequel is still alive in some form

Everything was going so well for the Kelvin timeline of the Star Trek film franchise. Though Beyond and Into Darkness didn’t quite reach the heights of their critically acclaimed 2009 predecessor, they were certainly no slouches either, and proved that this era of revisiting beloved IPs doesn’t always have to be the exhausting plight it’s made out to be.
Just four words from Nick Fury is enough to reignite ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ crossover rumors for ‘Secret Invasion’

A recent clip from the upcoming Secret Invasion series has left Marvel fans on the edge of their seat for a certain crossover to happen. Despite being a part of the MCU we haven’t really seen the events from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. enter into the mainstream franchise, but after these four words were uttered by Nick Fury in the clip, we could see the much-desired crossover happen.
Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images

One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

