If you have an appetite for baked goods, it can be hard to narrow it down to one option among the vast assortment of treats possible. Thankfully, you don't always have to decide; sometimes, you can have it all. This traybake brookies recipe might not comprise every dessert under the sun, but it is a layered cookie and brownie delight, which should satisfy just about any craving. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye agrees, noting that "Cookies and brownies are both utterly delicious in their own right, and so much better when they are combined."

1 DAY AGO